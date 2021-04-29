carandbike logo
search

Bajaj Dominar 250 To Get New Colours

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is currently available in two colours, Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. Two more colours are expected to be introduced.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is likely to be introduced with two more colours soon expand View Photos
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is likely to be introduced with two more colours soon

Highlights

  • The Dominar 250 is currently available in Canyon Red & Charcoal Black
  • The new colours will be Aurora Green and Vine Black
  • There will be no mechanical changes, and price is Rs. 1.70 lakh

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has been spotted at a dealership with two new colours, and these may be announced by Bajaj Auto very soon. Currently, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in two colours, Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. As the latest spy shots show, the Dominar 250 may also get two more colours, Aurora Green and Vine Black. These two colours are the same ones that are available on the bigger Bajaj Dominar 400. So, the Dominar 250 may now be available in a total of four colours, although the price is expected to remain the same, at ₹ 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Review

soisghms

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is likely to be introduced in a Vine Black colour shade

There aren't likely to be any changes on the mechanical and features front. The Dominar 250 will continue to be powered by the same 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which puts out 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Bajaj Auto is expected to announce the new colours of the Dominar 250 soon, and the price tag is likely to remain the same, considering the prices of the Dominar range were revised only a few weeks ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 Prices Increased

I

5knq46qo

Like the bigger Dominar 400, the Bajaj Dominar 250 will also get the Aurora Green colour option

n terms of looks and overall styling, both the Dominar 250 and the Dominar 400 are quite similar, and their unique colour options were the most noticeable differentiating factor. When the Dominar 250 was launched, with near identical design to the Dominar 400, existing owners of the Dominator 400 were a little unhappy with Bajaj going ahead with the same styling and design for the smaller quarter-litre Dominar.

Also Read: Specification Comparison Of Bajaj Dominar 250 With Rivals

5jjtq3es

The Bajaj Dominar 400 looks beefier and more muscular than the Dominar 250, because of fatter forks, and fatter tyres

0 Comments

Eagle-eyed observers will still make out the differences, considering the Dominar 400 has a more muscular appearance, thanks to the fatter 43 mm front forks, swingarm and fatter 150 mm rear tyre, as well as a fatter 110 mm front tyre. The Dominar 250 has 37 mm forks, a 100 mm front tyre and 130 mm rear tyre. The Dominar 250 also has a smaller 300 mm front disc, compared to the 320 mm disc of the Dominar 400.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
5,63011.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
35 Km/l
find-new-bike
View Specification / Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear View
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear View
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Side View
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Side View
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Exhaust
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Exhaust
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Suspension
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Suspension
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Disc Brake
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Disc Brake
  • Bajaj Dominar 250 Engine
    Bajaj Dominar 250 Engine
  • Bajaj Dominar
    Bajaj Dominar
  • Bajaj Dominar Disc Break
    Bajaj Dominar Disc Break
  • Bajaj Dominar Engine
    Bajaj Dominar Engine
  • Bajaj Dominar Hand Bar
    Bajaj Dominar Hand Bar
  • Bajaj Dominar Headlight
    Bajaj Dominar Headlight
  • Bajaj Dominar Rider Frontview
    Bajaj Dominar Rider Frontview
  • Bajaj Dominar Rider Side View
    Bajaj Dominar Rider Side View
  • Bajaj Dominar Sideview
    Bajaj Dominar Sideview
  • Bajaj Dominar Speedometer
    Bajaj Dominar Speedometer
  • Bajaj Dominar Tank
    Bajaj Dominar Tank
  • Dominar
    Dominar
x
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
2021 Hyundai Kona N Unveiled
2021 Hyundai Kona N Unveiled
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities