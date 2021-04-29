Bajaj Dominar 250 To Get New Colours

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is likely to be introduced with two more colours soon

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has been spotted at a dealership with two new colours, and these may be announced by Bajaj Auto very soon. Currently, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in two colours, Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. As the latest spy shots show, the Dominar 250 may also get two more colours, Aurora Green and Vine Black. These two colours are the same ones that are available on the bigger Bajaj Dominar 400. So, the Dominar 250 may now be available in a total of four colours, although the price is expected to remain the same, at ₹ 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is likely to be introduced in a Vine Black colour shade

There aren't likely to be any changes on the mechanical and features front. The Dominar 250 will continue to be powered by the same 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which puts out 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Bajaj Auto is expected to announce the new colours of the Dominar 250 soon, and the price tag is likely to remain the same, considering the prices of the Dominar range were revised only a few weeks ago.

Like the bigger Dominar 400, the Bajaj Dominar 250 will also get the Aurora Green colour option

n terms of looks and overall styling, both the Dominar 250 and the Dominar 400 are quite similar, and their unique colour options were the most noticeable differentiating factor. When the Dominar 250 was launched, with near identical design to the Dominar 400, existing owners of the Dominator 400 were a little unhappy with Bajaj going ahead with the same styling and design for the smaller quarter-litre Dominar.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 looks beefier and more muscular than the Dominar 250, because of fatter forks, and fatter tyres

Eagle-eyed observers will still make out the differences, considering the Dominar 400 has a more muscular appearance, thanks to the fatter 43 mm front forks, swingarm and fatter 150 mm rear tyre, as well as a fatter 110 mm front tyre. The Dominar 250 has 37 mm forks, a 100 mm front tyre and 130 mm rear tyre. The Dominar 250 also has a smaller 300 mm front disc, compared to the 320 mm disc of the Dominar 400.

