BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 53.50 Lakh

BMW India has launched the 3 Series Iconic Edition with prices starting at Rs 53.50 lakh for the petrol and Rs. 54.90 lakh for the diesel version. All prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer is only offering limited units of the special edition model and it will exclusively be available for purchase online. The 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition comes in exclusive paint schemes including Mineral White, Carbon Blac and Cashmere Silver with Cognac interior. The highlight is the 'glow kidney grille' that comes with LED lights inside that provide blue illumination.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three fascinating limited editions across its product range. The 3 Series Gran Limousine has set a new standard in luxury with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance. We are delighted to present the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with an enhanced, unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families. Limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment."

The car also gets a crystal gear-shift knob, something we have seen in BMW's flagship models

Inside, the model gets a crystal gear-shift knob as well as cushions for the rear-seat headrests and a coat hanger with a base carrier. The seats are also finished in the more expensive Vernasca leather upholstery. All other features on the Iconic Edition are carried over from the standard version. Other features get carried over include the panorama glass sunroof, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging.

Power comes from the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. There's no change in the power output either.