BMW C 400 X, C 400 GT Scooters Updated For 2021

BMW Motorrad has updated its two mid-size scooters, the C 400 X and the C 400 GT, for 2021, with new colours and few technical optimisations.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta |
The BMW C 400 X was first launched in 2017 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • BMW C 400 X, C 400 GT scooters updated for 2021
  • Both scooters get new colour schemes & technical updates
  • The scooters share the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine

For those may not be in the know, BMW Motorrad has two mid-size scooters in its global portfolio, the C 400 X and the C 400 GT. For 2021, BMW has updated these scooters with new colours and few new feature additions. The 350 cc engine, which has a single-cylinder and is liquid-cooled now gets a new 'e-gas' system, which is essentially an updated throttle-by-wire system. There is an updated engine management system as well. Plus, the exhaust system has been re-done and there's a new catalytic converter along with a new oxygen sensor and a modified cylinder head which help make the scooter conform to Euro V emission norms.

m5moq1d8

(The BMW C 400 GT was launched in 2018)

The engine pumps out 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with 35 Nm of peak torque, coming in at 5,750 rpm. The CVT gearbox on both scooters has been updated as well, thanks to new clutch springs. BMW says that this results in smoother power delivery along with sharper throttle response. Lastly, the updates to both scooters also include a revised automatic stability control (ASC) which now becomes more sensitive and helps getting more traction on low-traction surfaces. The top speed of both BMW scooters is now rated to be 139 kmph and BMW says that the brakes have been updated with new brake callipers, which offer improved feel and better bite.

a5811mls

(The BMW C 400 X and the BMW C 400 GT get new colour schemes for 2021)

BMW has also introduced new colours on both scooters. The 2021 C 400 X now gets a new Style Sport colour scheme, which is a combination of Black Storm Metallic and Racing Blue Metallic Matte. Similarly, the C 400 GT gets a new Style Triple Black colour scheme which consists of Black Storm Metallic paint paired with Matt tapes.

