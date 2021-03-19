carandbike logo
carandbike Awards 2021: BMW F 900 XR Wins The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year

The BMW F 900 XR had to face competition from BMW 1000 XR, Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and the Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin.

The BMW F 900 XR stood out to be the winner after facing tough competition from BMW 1000 XR, Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and the Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin. It is meant more for touring on tarmac rather than going off-road. It get an 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the XR, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The standard variant of the F 900 XR is priced at ₹ 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The F 900 XR does the 0-100 kmph run in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 kmph. The BMW F 900 XR gets a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and additionally, the bike will get Rain and Road mode along with automatic stability control as standard too. Other standard features include full LED lighting. Like other BMW middleweights, the bike does get optional 'Pro' modes along with drag torque control, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as well. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment. The standard variant is priced at ₹ 10.95 lakh while the Pro variant is priced at ₹ 12.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

