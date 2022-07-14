BMW G 310 RR: What To Expect

BMW G 310 RR is the latest product of the BMW - TVS partnership and will be manufactured by TVS.
authorBy Mihir Barve
3 mins read
15-Jul-22 10:36 AM IST
BMW G 310 RR: What To Expect banner

BMW Motorrad is ready to launch a new motorcycle in the Indian market, and its latest offering - the G 310 RR - will go on sale on July 15, 2022. Through the extensive teaser campaign run by BMW Motorrad, it has revealed several details about its baby supersport motorcycle which is the latest product of the BMW - TVS partnership. The BMW G 310 RR will be manufactured by TVS to be sold by BMW, and is essentially a twin sibling to the TVS Apache RR 310. While we await for all the details to be announced at the launch event, here's what you can expect from the motorcycle.

Also Read: BMW G 310 RR Spied Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Design & Styling

In terms of the paint scheme, BMW has taken inspiration from its larger supersport bikes, and has designed a livery synonymous to those models. The G 310 RR gets a red and blue coloured livery on top of the paint scheme, and a BMW logo on either side. The motorcycle is expected to go on sale with multiple colour options, and the styling will be one of the largest differentiator between the BMW G 310 RR and the TVS Apache RR 310. The bike also gets golden coloured USD forks to add to the visual drama. Apart from the paint scheme and the logos, BMW has kept the design and looks of the motorcycle unchanged from the strikingly designed Indian sibling. 

Engine & Gearbox

The motorcycle will get the same 313 cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine that powers the other entry level BMW bikes - the G 310 GS & the G 310 R - and also powers the TVS Apache RR 310. While we wait for the official confirmation of the power output of the engine, it is expected to make the same 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm torque at 7,700 rpm. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

Chassis & Suspension

The G 310 RR is based on the same chassis as the Apache RR 310, and offers good ride comfort along with decent entertainment in the corners. The TVS Apache RR 310 BTO (Built-to-order) offers a fully adjustable suspension, and it will be interesting to see if the same is offered by BMW at the time of launch. We expect that the motorcycle will get all the additional features like fully adjustable suspension, lowered clip on handlebars and more aggressive foot pegs and all the other kit to be added to the accessories package at a further date, with the launch model expected to be a standard spec bike. The bike was spied with golden coloured USD forks up front, and will also get a monoshock at the rear.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Built To Order Track Review

Tech

The G 310 RR will get a 5.5 inch vertical TFT display similar to that of the Apache RR 310. However, it is expected that the display will run a BMW operating system to deliver a user experience closer to one of its big bikes. It is also expected to get bluetooth connectivity, and may also have additional connected features.

Pricing

Also Read: BMW G 310 RR India Launch: Expected Price

The BMW G 310 RR is expected to be priced a premium above the TVS Apache RR 310, which starts at Rs. 2.65 lakh (Ex-showroom). The bike is likely to be priced between the G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which are priced at Rs. 2.70 lakh & Rs. 3.10 Lakh respectively (Ex-showroom). The G 310 RR will likely go on sale with a price tag of Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

Related Articles
BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.79 Crore
BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.79 Crore
1 day ago
BMW Has Partnered With AirConsole To Deliver Games On Its EV Infotainment Systems
BMW Has Partnered With AirConsole To Deliver Games On Its EV Infotainment Systems
3 days ago
BMW India Prepares For A Big Launch In 2023; Will Likely Be The New XM PHEV
BMW India Prepares For A Big Launch In 2023; Will Likely Be The New XM PHEV
14 days ago
Desktop Metal To Unveil 3D-Printed Sheet Metal Technology For Cars, Planes
Desktop Metal To Unveil 3D-Printed Sheet Metal Technology For Cars, Planes
16 days ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

BMW Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?