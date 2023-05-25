BMW Launches Refreshed Z4 M40i Drop-Top In India; Priced At Rs 89.30 Lakh

  • Home
The car is only available in one variant, the Z4 M40i which is priced at Rs. 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
25-May-23 02:11 PM IST
Highlights
  • Will go on sale from June 2023
  • Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre inline six engine that makes 344 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque
  • Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds

BMW has launched the refreshed version of its open-top sportscar, the Z4, in the Indian market. The car will go on sale as a full import from June 2023 onwards and will be available with a two-year, unlimited-kilometres warranty. The car is only available in one variant, the Z4 M40i, which is priced at Rs. 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: BMW i5 Electric Sedan Revealed; Packs 81.2 kWh Battery, Over 500 Km Of Range

 

 

Outside, the BMW Z4 features a sharp and edgy design with plenty of interesting styling details. The car has a retractable fabric roof that can be opened and closed in 10 seconds. Wearing the M badge, the car also gets some tasty add-ons including 19-inch M alloy wheels and a Cerium Grey finish for the iconic kidney grille. 

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series Debuts With Refreshed Looks, New Tech

 

 

The interior of the updated Z4 features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen infotainment display now running BMW's OS 7.0. The car also gets many driver assistance features such as Active Park Distance Control (PDC), rear view camera with optional Parking assist function and Driving Assistant function. Other optional features include a high-end surround sound system from Harman Kardon, a head-up display and a wireless charging function.

 

Also read:  BMW Concept Touring Coupé Debuts At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023

 

The safety features of the refreshed Z4 include front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC).

 

 

Under the hood, the Z4 M40i comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine that churns out a peak 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission and gets adaptive M suspension along with an M-sport differential. The car can do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and clock a top speed of 250 kmph.

