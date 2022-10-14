  • Home
  • News
  • BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.79 Crore

BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.79 Crore

Special edition M5 Competition gets cosmetic upgrades and additional equipment over the standard model.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
14-Oct-22 04:01 PM IST
BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.79 Crore banner
Highlights
  • Priced about Rs 6 lakh more than the standard M5 Competition
  • Gets additional cosmetic bits and features from the standard M5's options list
  • Available for booking via BMW India's website

BMW has launched yet another special edition M car in India to commemorate the performance brand completing 50 years, the BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition. Priced at Rs 1.79 crore (ex-showroom, India), the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition costs about Rs 6 lakh more than the standard M5 Competition and, like the latter, is a CBU import. The additional outlay brings with it cosmetic upgrades along with some additional features.

Like other 50 Jahre M Editions, the M5 gets the celebratory BMW M 50 Jahre roundel on the bonnet, wheel caps and boot lid. The special edition additionally gets some cosmetic upgrades such as darkened headlights and darkened exhaust tip finishers aside from blacked-out trim bits along the front and sides from the BMW Shadowline package. The Jahre edition also gets the M Compound brakes finished in gloss red. Interestingly a majority of the additional cosmetics are available as options on the standard M5 Competition.

The M5 Jahre is available in a single paint shade - Aventurine Red – which is a paid option on the standard M5 Competition in India. 20-inch black finished M alloy wheels round out the looks.

The cabin is meanwhile finished in Aragon Brown and Black ‘Merino’ leather upholstery with pearl-finished aluminium carbon inserts. The M5 Competition Jahre edition gets all the bells and whistles from the standard model along with a few additions from the options list. You still get bits such as four-zone climate control, Laserlight headlamps, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, twin 12.3-inch displays, hands-free parking and more with the new inclusions being a Comfort Access System and Soft Close Doors.

Under the skin, BMW has made no changes to the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and all-wheel drive system unchanged. The unit develops 618 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque and sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW says that customers can book the special edition M5 Competition online via the company’s website.

Related Articles
BMW Has Partnered With AirConsole To Deliver Games On Its EV Infotainment Systems
BMW Has Partnered With AirConsole To Deliver Games On Its EV Infotainment Systems
1 day ago
BMW India Prepares For A Big Launch In 2023; Will Likely Be The New XM PHEV
BMW India Prepares For A Big Launch In 2023; Will Likely Be The New XM PHEV
12 days ago
Desktop Metal To Unveil 3D-Printed Sheet Metal Technology For Cars, Planes
Desktop Metal To Unveil 3D-Printed Sheet Metal Technology For Cars, Planes
14 days ago
738 bhp BMW XM SUV Debuts As M's First Plug-In Hybrid
738 bhp BMW XM SUV Debuts As M's First Plug-In Hybrid
16 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
car
BMW M5
starting @ ₹ 1.74 Crore
0
7.6
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

BMW Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?