BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.79 Crore

BMW has launched yet another special edition M car in India to commemorate the performance brand completing 50 years, the BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition. Priced at Rs 1.79 crore (ex-showroom, India), the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition costs about Rs 6 lakh more than the standard M5 Competition and, like the latter, is a CBU import. The additional outlay brings with it cosmetic upgrades along with some additional features.

Like other 50 Jahre M Editions, the M5 gets the celebratory BMW M 50 Jahre roundel on the bonnet, wheel caps and boot lid. The special edition additionally gets some cosmetic upgrades such as darkened headlights and darkened exhaust tip finishers aside from blacked-out trim bits along the front and sides from the BMW Shadowline package. The Jahre edition also gets the M Compound brakes finished in gloss red. Interestingly a majority of the additional cosmetics are available as options on the standard M5 Competition.

The M5 Jahre is available in a single paint shade - Aventurine Red – which is a paid option on the standard M5 Competition in India. 20-inch black finished M alloy wheels round out the looks.

The cabin is meanwhile finished in Aragon Brown and Black ‘Merino’ leather upholstery with pearl-finished aluminium carbon inserts. The M5 Competition Jahre edition gets all the bells and whistles from the standard model along with a few additions from the options list. You still get bits such as four-zone climate control, Laserlight headlamps, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, twin 12.3-inch displays, hands-free parking and more with the new inclusions being a Comfort Access System and Soft Close Doors.

Under the skin, BMW has made no changes to the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and all-wheel drive system unchanged. The unit develops 618 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque and sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW says that customers can book the special edition M5 Competition online via the company’s website.