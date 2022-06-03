BMW Motorrad India All Set To Launch The G 310 RR IN July 2022

BMW Motorrad India has officially teased the G 310 RR, a supersport motorcycle based on the TVS Apache RR 310, which will be launched on July 15, 2022. The teaser image that was shared on social media shows a taillight that is taken straight off the Apache RR 310. The BMW version of the Apache RR 310 was said to be in the works for a while and now BMW just confirmed the same! It would be a good time to remind you that TVS Motor Company manufactures the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 G at its plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and we believe the 'G 310 RR', if it is called that, will be manufactured there itself.

The 313 cc engine on the Apache RR 310 continues to make 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets features such as Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire and four riding modes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain.

The teaser image also confirms that parts like taillight, mirror, windscreen etc. are the same as on the TVS Apache RR 310. But knowing BMW, there are likely to be design changes that differentiate the G 310 RR from the RR 310. What is unknown at this point is whether BMW will offer customisation packages like TVS offers on the RR 310 BTO or not and other features like adjustable suspension et al.

Expect BMW to offer all bells and whistles on the BMW G 310 RR, from the TVS Apache RR 310

We expect BMW to slot the G 310 RR above the G 310 GS and the G 310 R, with exact same engine in the same state of tune on offer. We expect BMW to launch one variant, which will be fully loaded.

Once it launches, the BMW G 310 RR will go up against the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390. But the bigger question here is, when and if we get to see a naked/adventure 310 from TVS, based on the G 310 R or the G 310 GS. Now that, would be interesting!