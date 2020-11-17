New Cars and Bikes in India
search

British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021

The Mahindra Group is reportedly making efforts to revive BSA, through its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Iconic British motorcycle brand BSA may be revived by Mahindra owned Classic Legends by 2021 expand View Photos
Iconic British motorcycle brand BSA may be revived by Mahindra owned Classic Legends by 2021

Highlights

  • BSA is set to be revived as electric motorcycle brand as early as 2021
  • The new BSA brand also plans to start making internal combustion engines
  • Mahindra-owned Classic Legends owns Czech brand Jawa motorcycles

The Mahindra Group may be planning to revive British motorcycle brand BSA, with direct backing of Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, according to latest reports from the UK. According to a report in The Guardian, Mahindra is planning to restart production by the BSA Company, assembling electric motorcycles under the BSA brand in the Midlands as soon as the middle of 2021. According to the report, the revived BSA Company will shortly begin building a research facility in Banbury to develop electric motorcycle technology, before launching motorcycles with internal combustion engines, closely followed by an electric battery model by the end of 2021.

Also Read: Mahindra Acquires BSA Motorcycle Brand

bsa motorcycle

Iconic British motorcycle brand BSA may be revived with both electric powertrains and internal combustion engines

BSA, or Birmingham Small Arms, was acquired by the Mahindra Group in 2016, through its subsidiary, Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), which manufactures and sells the revived Jawa motorcycles in India. BSA was originally founded in 1861 to manufacture guns, and the brand's metalworking factories were later turned to bicycles and then motorcycles. By the 1950s, it was the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, but it ceased production after going bankrupt in the 1970s. During the 1950s and '60s, BSA was one of the most popular British motorcycle brands, across the world, along with Triumph, Norton and Royal Enfield.

Also Read: Analysis - Why Mahindra Acquired The BSA Motorcycle Brand?

Newsbeep

The new BSA Company plans to start assembling traditional internal combustion engines costing between 5,000 and 10,000 GDP (between ₹ 5-10 lakh, approximately). Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends Private Limited, is leading the project to revive the BSA brand. Thareja initially acquired the BSA brand, and has plans to set up the BSA factory near the original Small Heath site in West Midlands, South-East Birmingham. carandbike reached out to Classic Legends Private Limited for a reaction to the news report. However, CLPL is yet to respond to queries at the time of this story being published.

0 Comments

(Source: The Guardian)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Renault Sells Over 3000 Cars During Diwali And Dhanteras: Sources
Renault Sells Over 3000 Cars During Diwali And Dhanteras: Sources
Indian Motorcycle Announces Prices For 2021 Model Year Lineup For India
Indian Motorcycle Announces Prices For 2021 Model Year Lineup For India
Volkswagen To Invest 1 Billion Euros In Slovakia Plant
Volkswagen To Invest 1 Billion Euros In Slovakia Plant
2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail Make Global Debut
2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail Make Global Debut
Tesla To Join S&P 500, Spark Epic Index Fund Trade
Tesla To Join S&P 500, Spark Epic Index Fund Trade
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
Harley-Davidson Scales Back Racing Efforts
Harley-Davidson Scales Back Racing Efforts
Volkswagen Accelerates Shift To Electric, Autonomous Era
Volkswagen Accelerates Shift To Electric, Autonomous Era
PSA Boss Sees More Auto Deals, And Some Failures, In Electric Shift
PSA Boss Sees More Auto Deals, And Some Failures, In Electric Shift
Nissan Says 'Absolutely Not' In Talks About Mitsubishi Stake Sale
Nissan Says 'Absolutely Not' In Talks About Mitsubishi Stake Sale
Nissan Plans To Invest Heavily In China Luxury Segment, COO Says
Nissan Plans To Invest Heavily In China Luxury Segment, COO Says
Indian Motorcycle Announces Prices For 2021 Model Year Lineup For India
Indian Motorcycle Announces Prices For 2021 Model Year Lineup For India
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled
Renault Sells Over 3000 Cars During Diwali And Dhanteras: Sources
Renault Sells Over 3000 Cars During Diwali And Dhanteras: Sources
Volkswagen To Invest 1 Billion Euros In Slovakia Plant
Volkswagen To Invest 1 Billion Euros In Slovakia Plant
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail Make Global Debut
2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail Make Global Debut
Energica RS Models Added To Electric Motorcycle Line-Up
Energica RS Models Added To Electric Motorcycle Line-Up
Sebastian Vettel Lauds Hamilton As The Greatest Driver In Today's Era
Sebastian Vettel Lauds Hamilton As The Greatest Driver In Today's Era
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities