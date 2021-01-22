New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 186

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has increased the prices of all variants of the Access 125 scooter by a nominal amount of Rs. 186.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 stays the same in terms of engine specifications expand View Photos
The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 stays the same in terms of engine specifications

Highlights

  • BS6 Suzuki Access 125 gets a marginal price hike
  • Apart from the price hike, the scooter stays the same
  • It continues to be one of the highest-selling 125 cc scooters in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of all variants of the Access 125 scooter by a nominal amount of ₹ 186. The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be one of the best-selling 125 cc scooters in India. At present, the BS6 Access 125 has five variants which are priced as follows. The Access 125 drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 70,686 while the drum brake alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 72,386. The special edition drum brake variant with alloy wheel is priced at ₹ 74,086. The disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 73,286 while the special edition disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 74,986. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. All variants get CBS or combined braking system as standard.

Also Read: Suzuki Launches Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 & Burgman Street Scooters In India

il5am2g

(The Suzuki Access 125 now get new LED positioning lights, which is standard across all variants)

The Access 125 now gets LED positioning lamps as a standard fitment across all variants. Other features include a long and comfortable seat, enlarged footboard, and a best-in-class underseat storage space of 22.3 litres. Also new is an external fuel filler cap, although there's no remote fuel lid operation available from the multi-function ignition key. The 124 cc BS6 engine offers 8.6 bhp of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm, a marginal 0.5 Nm loss in torque.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Scooter Spotted Testing Again

Newsbeep
0 Comments

The Access 125 with Bluetooth and drum brakes is priced at ₹ 77,700 while the disc brake variant with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 78,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 55,977 - 58,350
EMI Starts
1,84611.5% / 3 yrs
Scooter
Petrol
64 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Side Profile
    Side Profile
  • Side View
    Side View
  • Suspension
    Suspension
  • Fender
    Fender
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Powerful Fuel Efficient 125cc Engine
    Powerful Fuel Efficient 125cc Engine
  • Large Size Underseat Compartment 20l
    Large Size Underseat Compartment 20l
  • Convenient Dual Luggage Hoks
    Convenient Dual Luggage Hoks
  • Mobile Charger Dc Socket
    Mobile Charger Dc Socket
  • Suzuki Easy Start System
    Suzuki Easy Start System
  • Sep Technology Best In Class Mileage
    Sep Technology Best In Class Mileage
  • Chorme Head Lamp
    Chorme Head Lamp
  • Wider Seat
    Wider Seat
  • Large Size Underseat Compartment
    Large Size Underseat Compartment
Gib 300x600
x
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities