Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of all variants of the Access 125 scooter by a nominal amount of ₹ 186. The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be one of the best-selling 125 cc scooters in India. At present, the BS6 Access 125 has five variants which are priced as follows. The Access 125 drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 70,686 while the drum brake alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 72,386. The special edition drum brake variant with alloy wheel is priced at ₹ 74,086. The disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 73,286 while the special edition disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 74,986. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. All variants get CBS or combined braking system as standard.

Also Read: Suzuki Launches Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 & Burgman Street Scooters In India

(The Suzuki Access 125 now get new LED positioning lights, which is standard across all variants)

The Access 125 now gets LED positioning lamps as a standard fitment across all variants. Other features include a long and comfortable seat, enlarged footboard, and a best-in-class underseat storage space of 22.3 litres. Also new is an external fuel filler cap, although there's no remote fuel lid operation available from the multi-function ignition key. The 124 cc BS6 engine offers 8.6 bhp of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm, a marginal 0.5 Nm loss in torque.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Scooter Spotted Testing Again

The Access 125 with Bluetooth and drum brakes is priced at ₹ 77,700 while the disc brake variant with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 78,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.