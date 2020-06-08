New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Prices Hiked By ₹ 800

TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 Scooty Pep Plus by Rs. 800 across the range. The new prices have already come into effect.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The BS6 Scooty Pep Plus range gets a price hikee of Rs. 800
  • There are no changes in the technical specifications or equipment
  • The prices of the TVS Jupiter & TVS NTorq 125 have been increased as well

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its BS6 Scooty Pep Plus range by ₹ 800. The entire range of the scooter sees a revision of prices. The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus range was launched in India about a couple of months ago in April 2020. At the time of the launch, the prices of the scooter started from ₹ 51,754 and went up till ₹ 52,954 (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 Jupiter and the BS6 NTorq 125 by slight margins in the last few weeks as well. The updated prices of the BS6 Scooty Pep Plus are given below.

BS6 Scooty Pep Plus Variants Old Prices New Prices
Standard ₹ 51,754 ₹ 52,554
Babelicious Series ₹ 52,954 ₹ 53,754
Matte Edition ₹ 52,954 ₹ 53,754

Also Read: BS6 TVS Jupiter Prices Increased

TVS Scooty Pep Plus

51,754 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

48ua9jao

(The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus gets two new colour schemes, which are Aqua Matte and Coral Matte)

The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus gets a 87.8 cc single-cylinder motor, which is air-cooled. It makes a total of 5 bhp at 6,500 rpm while the peak torque output is 5.8 Nm which comes in fully at 4,000 rpm. The scooter continues to get a CVT gearbox. The engine's EcoThrust technology is said to offer better pick-up and improved fuel efficiency as well. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 12V socket for charging mobile phones and a side stand alarm as well.

Also Read: BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Prices Increased

0 Comments

In terms of dimensions, the new Scooty Pep Plus, it has a wheelbase of 1,230 mm and both drum brakes have a diameter of 110 mm. The scooter weighs just 95 kg (kerb weight) and thanks to its light weight, it has been well received by women.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Scooty Pep Plus with Immediate Rivals

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS
Scooty Pep Plus

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
20%
Planning to buy a used car
27%
Planning to buy a bike
33%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Alternatives

Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 51,417 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 52,272 - 55,730 *
Mahindra Gusto
Mahindra Gusto
₹ 50,996 - 55,660 *
Crayon Motors Envy
Crayon Motors Envy
₹ 53,000 - 65,000 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 54,800 - 56,800 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 54,881 - 59,528 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 48,394 - 49,894 *
View More
x
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities