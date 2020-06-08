TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its BS6 Scooty Pep Plus range by ₹ 800. The entire range of the scooter sees a revision of prices. The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus range was launched in India about a couple of months ago in April 2020. At the time of the launch, the prices of the scooter started from ₹ 51,754 and went up till ₹ 52,954 (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 Jupiter and the BS6 NTorq 125 by slight margins in the last few weeks as well. The updated prices of the BS6 Scooty Pep Plus are given below.

BS6 Scooty Pep Plus Variants Old Prices New Prices Standard ₹ 51,754 ₹ 52,554 Babelicious Series ₹ 52,954 ₹ 53,754 Matte Edition ₹ 52,954 ₹ 53,754

(The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus gets two new colour schemes, which are Aqua Matte and Coral Matte)

The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus gets a 87.8 cc single-cylinder motor, which is air-cooled. It makes a total of 5 bhp at 6,500 rpm while the peak torque output is 5.8 Nm which comes in fully at 4,000 rpm. The scooter continues to get a CVT gearbox. The engine's EcoThrust technology is said to offer better pick-up and improved fuel efficiency as well. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 12V socket for charging mobile phones and a side stand alarm as well.

In terms of dimensions, the new Scooty Pep Plus, it has a wheelbase of 1,230 mm and both drum brakes have a diameter of 110 mm. The scooter weighs just 95 kg (kerb weight) and thanks to its light weight, it has been well received by women.

