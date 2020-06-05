New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Jupiter Scooter Receives A Price Hike

Both the Jupiter and the Jupiter ZX variants have received a marginal bump of Rs. 613, and now retail at Rs. 62,062 and Rs. 64,062, respectively, while the top-end trim, TVS Jupiter Classic, has become dearer by Rs. 651 and it is now sold at Rs. 68,562.

The BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter range has become more expensive by up to Rs. 651

  • The TVS Jupiter and Jupiter ZX variants have received a hike of Rs. 613
  • The TVS Jupiter Classic has become dearer by Rs. 651
  • The BS6 TVS Jupiter range is now priced from Rs. 62,062 to Rs. 68,562

TVS Motor Company has silently increased the price of yet another BS6 model in its line-up, and this time around it is the TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooter. Both the Jupiter and the Jupiter ZX variants have received a marginal bump of ₹ 613, and now retail at ₹ 62,062 and ₹ 64,062, respectively, while the top-end trim, TVS Jupiter Classic, has become dearer by ₹ 651 and it is now sold at ₹ 68,562 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). This week, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has already increased the price of the TVS Sport and Radeon commuter bikes, along with the N-Torq 125 scooter.

TVS Jupiter

61,449 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Jupiter

The BS6 Compliant TVS Jupiter Classic variant has become dearer by ₹ 651 and it is now sold at ₹ 68,562

The TVS Jupiter range is powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel-injection and is capable of churning out 7.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5500 rpm, mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, with the engine delivering better fuel economy in Eco mode.

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder engine churning out 7.4 bhp and a peak torque of 8.4 Nm

In terms of equipment, all three variants of the Jupiter come with telescopic front forks, along with coil spring shock absorbers with hydraulic dampers at the rear. The scooter comes with 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends shod in 90/90 section tubeless tyres, while the braking duties are handled by 130 mm dual drum brakes as standard. Unlike the BS4 model, the BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter no longer gets disc brakes as an option with the ZX variant.

In terms of features, there are no changes, and the Jupiter range continues to come with LED headlamp, LED taillamp the new instrument cluster, a 2-litre open glovebox, front USB charger (ZX and Classic only), exterior fuel lid, larger 21-litre under-seat storage compartment, and a windshield for the Classic variant.

