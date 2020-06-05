BS6 TVS Jupiter Scooter Receives A Price Hike

The BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter range has become more expensive by up to Rs. 651

TVS Motor Company has silently increased the price of yet another BS6 model in its line-up, and this time around it is the TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooter. Both the Jupiter and the Jupiter ZX variants have received a marginal bump of ₹ 613, and now retail at ₹ 62,062 and ₹ 64,062, respectively, while the top-end trim, TVS Jupiter Classic, has become dearer by ₹ 651 and it is now sold at ₹ 68,562 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). This week, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has already increased the price of the TVS Sport and Radeon commuter bikes, along with the N-Torq 125 scooter.

The TVS Jupiter range is powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel-injection and is capable of churning out 7.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5500 rpm, mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, with the engine delivering better fuel economy in Eco mode.

In terms of equipment, all three variants of the Jupiter come with telescopic front forks, along with coil spring shock absorbers with hydraulic dampers at the rear. The scooter comes with 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends shod in 90/90 section tubeless tyres, while the braking duties are handled by 130 mm dual drum brakes as standard. Unlike the BS4 model, the BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter no longer gets disc brakes as an option with the ZX variant.

In terms of features, there are no changes, and the Jupiter range continues to come with LED headlamp, LED taillamp the new instrument cluster, a 2-litre open glovebox, front USB charger (ZX and Classic only), exterior fuel lid, larger 21-litre under-seat storage compartment, and a windshield for the Classic variant.

