Car Sales June 2021: Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 54,474 Units

Hyundai Motor India today released the monthly sales numbers for June 2021, during which the company registered total sales (domestic + exports) of 54,474 units. Compared to May 2021, when the company sold 30,703 units cumulatively, Hyundai witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 77 per cent. However, we have to remember that most states had imposed a lockdown along with restricted movement in May 2021, affecting car sales. So, this growth is merely an anomaly. The same can be said about the 103 per cent growth Hyundai has registered on paper, as against 26,820 units sold in June 2020. Last year, during the same period India was still coming out of a nationwide lockdown so we cannot really compare the two numbers.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Achieves 10 Million Production Milestone

Compared to May 2021, when the company sold 30,703 units cumulatively, Hyundai witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 77 per cent

Commenting on the June 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world-class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations. The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar has been receiving tremendous customer and media response setting some new benchmarks in the industry. The June month saw HMIL creating another milestone of producing the fastest 10 million cars in India since inception, an achievement we are immensely proud of."

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Review: 2.0 MPi Petrol SUV Driven

In June 2021, Hyundai India also launched the 3-row version of the Creta, which has been christened Hyundai Alcazar

Last month Hyundai's domestic sales alone stood at 40,496 units, which compared to 25,001 units sold in May 2021 is 62 per cent more, and nearly 90 per cent higher compared to 21,320 units sold in June 2020. At the same time, the company's exports for June 2021 stood at 13,978 units. When compared to 5,702 vehicles exported in May 2021 that would be a growth of 145 per cent, and 154 per cent if compared to 5,500 units exported in June 2020. Again, these cannot be considered as actual growth figures as the market conditions during all three periods were far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions, thus any comparison would not be very meaningful.