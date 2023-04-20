carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year

Picking up a vital accolade for the Stellantis group, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has secured the Luxury SUV of the Year title at the carandbike Awards 2023. Launched in 2022, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee sits right at the top of Jeep’s India portfolio, and while it is only available with a petrol engine, it brings core Jeep strengths to the table along with other plus points, which propelled it further than its competition for this particular award.

The Grand Cherokee beat the Audi Q3 and the Lexus NX 350h to the award. The jurors gave the Grand Cherokee the highest score on the safety front, and for good reason – as standard, the Grand Cherokee gets eight airbags, traction control, hill start assist, electronic stability control, advanced brake assist, rain brake support, all-wheel disc brakes and a surround-view camera system.

Further boosting the Grand Cherokee’s safety quotient is the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with the suite including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and drowsy driver detection, among others.

The Grand Cherokee also scored high marks on the performance front, with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a peak 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, leaving the jury impressed. Other fronts the Grand Cherokee impressed on included the technology it packs, as well as the emotional appeal it holds.

Assembled at Jeep’s facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, the Grand Cherokee is priced at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).