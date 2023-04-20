  • Home
  • News
  • carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year

carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year

Jeep’s flagship offering in India, the Grand Cherokee, saw off the Audi Q3 and Lexus NX 350h to secure the accolade.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Apr-23 08:55 PM IST
Jeep Cherokee.jpg
Highlights
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee bested the Audi Q3 and Lexus NX 350h to win Luxury SUV of the Year.
  • Flagship SUV’s expansive safety equipment package and performance impressed the jury.
  • The Grand Cherokee is priced at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Picking up a vital accolade for the Stellantis group, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has secured the Luxury SUV of the Year title at the carandbike Awards 2023. Launched in 2022, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee sits right at the top of Jeep’s India portfolio, and while it is only available with a petrol engine, it brings core Jeep strengths to the table along with other plus points, which propelled it further than its competition for this particular award.

Also Read: New-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Review: The Return Of The Flagship SUV

 

The Grand Cherokee beat the Audi Q3 and the Lexus NX 350h to the award. The jurors gave the Grand Cherokee the highest score on the safety front, and for good reason – as standard, the Grand Cherokee gets eight airbags, traction control, hill start assist, electronic stability control, advanced brake assist, rain brake support, all-wheel disc brakes and a surround-view camera system.

 

Also Read: Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

Further boosting the Grand Cherokee’s safety quotient is the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with the suite including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and drowsy driver detection, among others.

 

The Grand Cherokee also scored high marks on the performance front, with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a peak 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, leaving the jury impressed. Other fronts the Grand Cherokee impressed on included the technology it packs, as well as the emotional appeal it holds.

 

Assembled at Jeep’s facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, the Grand Cherokee is priced at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Related Articles
carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Voted Viewers’ Choice Car Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Voted Viewers’ Choice Car Of The Year
2 hours ago
carandbike Awards 2023: Premium Electric Car Of The Year – BMW i4
carandbike Awards 2023: Premium Electric Car Of The Year – BMW i4
3 hours ago
carandbike Awards 2023: Compact Electric Car Of The Year – Volvo XC40 Recharge
carandbike Awards 2023: Compact Electric Car Of The Year – Volvo XC40 Recharge
3 hours ago
car&bike Awards 2023: Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year – Triumph Tiger 1200
car&bike Awards 2023: Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year – Triumph Tiger 1200
3 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Starts at ₹ 77.5 Lakh
0
8.1
10
c&b expert Rating

Jeep Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now