Coronavirus Pandemic: 16 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant

Toyota India has confirmed sixteen new cases of Covid-19 over the last three days, including twelve Toyota employees, three apprentices and one contract staff. The company had previously reported three and ten new cases of Coronavirus on July 30 and July 31, respectively. The infected employees had last attended work on 21st, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July & 1st August 2020. Despite a huge increase in Covid-19 positive cases, the Japanese automobile manufacturer hasn't suspended its operation at the plant but assures necessary safety measures being followed at the facility.

Toyota confirmed the emergence of sixteen new cases of Covid-19 including 12 Toyota employees, 3 apprentices and one contract staff.

Through appropriate contact tracing, the auto manufacturer has quarantined those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees, which is in-line with the guidelines issued by the government. The carmaker is also providing all the required support to the infected employees during the period of treatment. While adhering to all the mandatory protocols, Toyota India will continue its operations at its plant in Bidadi as all the SOPs on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection are complied with.

Further stating on the matter, the company said, "Furthermore, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that we follow the process of disinfecting the workplace daily along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area."

Toyota India will continue operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka

The company has been in continuous touch with the infected employees and their families to support them in these unprecedented times so that the situation is handled very carefully without any complications. The carmaker also announced that 56 out of the previously infected employees have recovered and discharged from the hospital. They are now undergoing mandatory home quarantine of 14 days, post their discharge.

