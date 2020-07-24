Coronavirus Pandemic: 5 Toyota Employees Test COVID-19 Positive At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka

Toyota has confirmed that there have been five new COVID-19 cases amongst its employees.

Toyota India on Wednesday officially confirmed five new cases of Covid-19, amongst its employees. Previously, the company had reported eleven and fifteen new cases of Covid-19 respectively. The concerned employees had last attended work on 3rd, 10th, 13th, 14th & 20th July. These new cases were reported after the company resumed production at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The carmaker hasn't specified the total number of the active cases though. Last week, the company temporarily halted production at its plant in Bidadi as per the directives issued by the Government of Karnataka but resumed operations on July 20.

Toyota India resumed its operation at the Bidadi plant on July 20, 2020

According to the guidelines from the Government, Toyota India has quarantined the infected employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact tracing. The carmaker will be continuing the operations at its Bidadi plant as all the SOPs on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 infection are complied with.

The company issued a statement saying “We will also extend all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment. Furthermore, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that we follow the process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area. Post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols.”

Toyota confirm the emergence of eleven new cases of Covid-19 including eight employees and three apprentices.

The company further stated, “Going forward and considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first and foremost priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities.”

The carmaker has been in constant touch with the affected team members and their families to provide them with the necessary support for handling the current coronavirus related situation. The company also confirmed that 21 out of the previously infected employees have fully recovered from the infection. They are now undergoing mandatory home quarantine of 14 days post their discharge from the hospital.

