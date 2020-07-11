Coronavirus Pandemic: 4 Toyota Employees At Bidadi Plant Test COVID-19 Positive; Total Count Rises To 18

Toyota has confirmed that there have been new COVID-19 cases at its Bidadi plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday confirmed that four of its employees at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19. The company had earlier reported 14 Covid-19 positive cases of its employees. The total number of the cases at the facility has increased to 18. Last month, the company suspended operations at the Bidadi manufacturing plant after two employees were infected by the deadly virus. However, the production at the facility resumed soon, after ensuring proper sanitisation of all facilities in the plant.

Toyota recently provided a Mobile Medical Unit To Scale Up COVID-19 Testing In Karnataka The company said in a statement on its website that, "TKM would like to confirm the emergence of four new cases of COVID-19. TKM had earlier reported 14 Covid-19 positive cases of its employees. In the latest instances, the concerned Covid-19 positive employees had last attended work on 29th June, 2nd & 3rd July. We will also extend all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment. Furthermore, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that we follow the process of disinfecting the workplace daily along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area." The carmaker also stated that it has quarantined the employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through a proper contact tracing by following the guidelines issued by the government. It also mentioned that it regularly follows the process of disinfecting the workplace daily. Additionally, special deep cleaning and disinfection of the areas were carried out instantaneously after receiving the report.

5 out of 14 previously infected employees have successfully recovered

The company further stated, “Post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols, TKM will continue its operations at its plant in Bidadi since all the SOPs on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection are complied with.”

On the positive note, 5 out of the 14 previously infected employees have successfully recovered from the infection. They are now undergoing mandatory home quarantine of 14 days post their discharge from the hospital. The company also ensured that it would take all the necessary measures and remedial measures to ensure the safety of its employees and all of its stakeholders. It will also deal with the developing situation and will continue to watch the situation closely.



