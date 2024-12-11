Login
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore unveiled

With a limited production run of just 1000 units, the motorcycle comes with a bespoke special Tricolore livery
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Features carbon-fibre wheels, dry clutch and largest brake discs on a production motorcycle
  • Production limited to only 1000 units worldwide
  • Each unit features a serial number on triple clamp and a certificate of authenticity

Special edition Ducatis are always a feast for the eyes and even more so when the model name has ‘Tricolore’ in it. The premium Italian two-wheeler manufacturer from Bologna has unveiled the Panigale V4 Tricolore based on the recently updated seventh-generation Panigale V4. With production limited to only 1000 units, this not only is exquisite in terms of how it looks but is also equipped with special cycle parts to make the machine even more special.


Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week

 

While the Panigale V4 Tricoloure is identical to the standard Panigale V4i in terms of looks, the Tricolore features a unique paint scheme with the Italian flag across the length of the motorcycle along with a chequered flag design for the bottom half of the bike conveying the brand’s rick association with racing.


Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Edited carandbike 2

Coming to the premium cycle parts, Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with carbon-fibre wheels, a dry clutch, billet aluminium footpegs and other carbon-fibre components, further shedding some more weight. Furthermore, the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first production motorcycle in the world to receive Brembo 338.5 mm T-drive disc brakes at the front. These are the largest on a production motorcycle and are used in World Superbike Racing. Lastly, each unit of the Panigale V4 Tricoloure will come with a unique serial number embossed on the triple clamp along with a certificate of authenticity with every purchase.


Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
 

Besides the above, the motorcycle is mechanically the same and is powered by a 1,103 cc V4 mill that registers 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm paired to the 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter as standard. The motorcycle comes equipped with a plethora of rider aids, premium components, craftmanship and high quality levels. 

 

Now, Ducati is yet to launch the 2025 Panigale V4 in India which is likely to happen in the first quarter of 2025. Considering that, whether the brand decides to bring a few units of the Tricolore to India remains to be seen, which also depends on the availability of the motorcycle.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now

 

# Ducati# Ducati bikes# Ducati Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore# Ducati special edition# Italian motorcycle# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
