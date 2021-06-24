Ducati Streetfighter V4: Top 5 Highlights

If an aggressive Italian naked motorcycle is all you want in your life, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 should be the motorcycle on your mind. It was a long wait but the litre-class naked finally arrived in India earlier this year. The Streetfighter V4 borrows its underpinnings from the Ducati Panigale V4 including the engine and electronics. But it gets a stunning naked design that makes a strikingly different from its full faired sibling. Here are five reasons why the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is one of the most intimidating yet highly desirable naked motorcycles to come from the company.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India

The performance accessories package include lightweight materials made of titanium, magnesium and carbon fibre

1. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is perhaps the sharpest, most intimidating-looking motorcycle in Ducati's naked line-up. The aggressive lines mean business. Adding to the sportiness are MotoGP style bi-plane wings mounted on each side. Ducati claims they generate 28 kg of downforce at 270 kmph.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has semi-active electronic Ohlins suspension

2. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 draws power from the 1103 cc, V4 engine borrowed from the Panigale V4, and is tuned for 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The Desmosedici Stradale engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Power and torque on the Streetfighter V4 remain the same as the Panigale V4

3. The Streetfighter V4 offers three preset riding styles that can adapt to the rider, track, road or weather conditions. The electronics package also includes a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, bi-directional quick-shifter, engine brake control and semi-active electronic suspension.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 rides on lighter Marchesini wheels.

4. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 gets 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with full adjustability for spring, pre-load and compression and rebound damping. There's a Sachs steering damper upfront as well. The rear gets a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber, The higher-spec V4 S, meanwhile, is equipped with an Ohlins 43 mm NIX-30 fork, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Ohlins event-based steering damper with lightweight Marchesini wheels.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Deliveries Begin In India

The performance accessories package includes the Akrapovic titanium full exhaust system on the Streetfighter V4

5. The Streetfighter V4 is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the V4 S is priced at Rs. 22.99 lakh. There's also the V4 S Dark Stealth version priced at Rs. 23.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.