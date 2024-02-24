Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India

Eurosport India has once again secured the broadcasting rights for MotoGP in India, marking its return as the home of MotoGP broadcasts in the country until the end of the 2026 season. The deal comes after a year-long hiatus, during which Viacom18 held the rights to broadcast MotoGP races in India through JioCinema and Sports18.



Also read: Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record



Known for its extensive coverage of motorsports worldwide, Eurosport India's acquisition of MotoGP rights adds to its diverse portfolio, which includes Formula 2, WorldSBK, FIM-EWC, FIA-WEC, DTM, and SpeedwayGP.



The announcement comes at an opportune moment, ahead of a highly anticipated 21-race season set to commence with the Qatar Grand Prix. With racing action scheduled from March 8th to 10th, fans can expect comprehensive coverage of all MotoGP events on Eurosport and the Discovery+ app.



Also Read: Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test

In addition to broadcasting MotoGP races, Eurosport India's three-year agreement with MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna also includes streaming rights for Moto2 and Moto3.



Daniel Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of Dorna Sports, emphasised Eurosport's status as a leading sports destination, affirming confidence in the platform's ability to showcase MotoGP to Indian fans. The partnership aims to deliver an outstanding viewing experience for audiences, contributing to the growth of motorsports in India.



Arjun Nowhar, General Manager - South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, welcomed the return of MotoGP to Indian screens, emphasising the brand's commitment to providing seamless viewing experiences for sports enthusiasts. With MotoGP set to captivate audiences once again, fans can look forward to an exhilarating season of racing action.