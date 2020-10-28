New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Pierre Gasly Will Continue To Drive For AlphaTauri In 2021 Season

24-year-old Pierre Gasly has been retained for AlphaTauri for the 2021 F1 season, having secured his maiden and the team's second-ever victory earlier this year in the Italian GP. He teammate though is yet to be announced.

Sameer Contractor
Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly secured his career's maiden win in Formula 1 at Monza earlier this year

  • Pierre Gasly has had an impressive 2020 Formula 1 season so far
  • Gasly was promoted to Red Bull in 2019 & demoted again the same year
  • The team is yet to confirm the second driver for the 2021 season

AlphaTauri has confirmed that the team will retain driver Pierre Gasly for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The Frenchman has had an interesting year so far and even managed to bag a victory in the Italian Grand Prix, making it his first in F1 and second-ever in AlphaTauri's history. The driver joined F1 with the same team in 2017, then known as Torro Rosso, and had a promotion in 2019 driving for Red Bull Racing as he took up the seat vacated by Daniel Ricciardo. However, a mediocre first-half of the season prompted the team bosses to push the driver back to AlphaTauri after 12 races with Alex Albon getting the seat for the rest of the year.

Also Read: F1: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly Shocks To Win At Monza As Mercedes Flounders

While the shock victory this year sparked rumours of Gasly being promoted once again to Red Bull Racing, that does not seem to be the case, at least immediately anyway. There were also rumours of the driver heading to Renault at the end of this season but that can now be laid to rest.

Pierre Gasly joined AlphaTauri in 2017, then known as Torro Rosso, starting his F1 career

Speaking on his association, Gasly said, "I'm extremely happy to continue with Scuderia AlphaTauri for another season! This year is going very well, and we are on track to have our most successful season in the team's history. I feel we have a very strong relationship, we have managed to take every opportunity that's come our way, the best one at the Italian Grand Prix. Winning my first Formula 1 race in Monza was a very special moment for me, and it was made extra sweet to deliver a second win in the team's history, so I'm very proud of that. I'll do my maximum to push the team and take all my responsibility to bring it as far forward as I can. I'm looking forward to next year's challenge and continuing with AlphaTauri both as a premium fashion brand and a racing team, to keep performing as much as I can to achieve even more success in the future."

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost added: "I'm delighted that Pierre will remain with us for the 2021 season. He has been part of the Red Bull driver pool for many years and I hope he will remain in the Red Bull family for many seasons ahead. Since he came back to the team last year, he consistently showed extremely good performances achieving two podiums, with a second place in Brazil in 2019 and a win at the team's home race at this year's Italian Grand Prix. Pierre has proven to be highly competitive also thanks to his great race craft, extracting the car's potential at every race and giving valuable feedback to his engineers. He is mentally very strong, he is always motivated and when he sets a goal he gives it his all to achieve it. I'm looking forward to extending this cooperation and having a successful 2021 season together."

Also Read: F1: Alex Albon Replaces Pierre Gasly At Red Bull From 2019 Belgian GP

Pierre Gasly has shown better pace than teammate Daniil Kvyat through the season with the latter yet to be confirmed by AlphaTauri for 2021

Given Gasly's interesting career trajectory in F1, the announcement does come as a big boost for the 24-year-old. This also leaves the second seat open as Red Bull is yet to confirm which of its contracted drivers will fill the seat. At present, Daniil Kvyat competes alongside Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri. Apart from Kvyat, driver Yuki Tsunoda has also been linked to the seat after an impressive rookie season in Formula 2.

