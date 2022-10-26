Fire At Indian Oil's Haldia Refinery Injures Three -Local Media

A flash fire at Indian Oil Corp's Haldia refinery in India injured three people on Monday, local media reported.

"The workers sustained burn injuries after hot water fell into the gas mixing plant, leading to a flash fire," a report in India Today said, adding there were no casualties and that the area has been sealed due to the incident. IOC was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

In December last year, a fire killed three people and injured 44 during maintenance-related work at the refinery.

Indian Oil Corp is India's biggest refiner