carandbike logo
search

Ford To Launch Recall Of 2.9 Million Vehicles For Airbag Inflators

Ford Motor Co will begin notifying owners on April 1 in its new recall of 2.9 million vehicles in North America

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The recall of 2.9 million vehicles over airbag inflator issue would cost $610 million expand View Photos
The recall of 2.9 million vehicles over airbag inflator issue would cost $610 million

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it will begin notifying owners on April 1 for its new recall of 2.9 million vehicles in North America with potentially defective driver-side Takata airbags after U.S. regulators demanded the fix in January.

0 Comments

The second-largest U.S. automaker said in January it would comply with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration request and that the recall would cost $610 million. The defect, which leads in rare instances to airbag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 67 million inflators.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Ford Cars

  • Ford Ecosport Alloy Wheel
    Ford Ecosport Alloy Wheel
  • Ford Ecosport Grille
    Ford Ecosport Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Ford Mustang Front 3 4th View
    Ford Mustang Front 3 4th View
  • Ford Mustang Front Review
    Ford Mustang Front Review
  • Ford Mustang Rear View
    Ford Mustang Rear View
  • Ford Endeavour Airbags
    Ford Endeavour Airbags
  • Ford Endeavour Convinience
    Ford Endeavour Convinience
  • Ford Endeavour Extraordinary Everyday
    Ford Endeavour Extraordinary Everyday
  • Ford Figo Alloy Wheels
    Ford Figo Alloy Wheels
  • Ford Figo Body Stripe Kit Single Stripe Light
    Ford Figo Body Stripe Kit Single Stripe Light
  • Ford Figo Rear Spoiler
    Ford Figo Rear Spoiler
  • Aspire Alloy Wheel
    Aspire Alloy Wheel
  • Aspire Automatic Headlamp
    Aspire Automatic Headlamp
  • Bold Grill
    Bold Grill
  • Bold Front Grille
    Bold Front Grille
  • Follow Your Heart Overlay
    Follow Your Heart Overlay
  • New Ford Freestyle
    New Ford Freestyle
  • Ford Escort Traction Control And Esp
    Ford Escort Traction Control And Esp
  • Ford Escort Uran Suv Ness
    Ford Escort Uran Suv Ness
  • Ford Escort 200mm Ground Clearance
    Ford Escort 200mm Ground Clearance
x
F1: Ferrari Unveils SF21 With New Engine & Updated Aerodynamics To Recover Lost Ground 
F1: Ferrari Unveils SF21 With New Engine & Updated Aerodynamics To Recover Lost Ground 
Ducati Panigale V2 Review
Ducati Panigale V2 Review
carandbike Awards 2021: Mid-Size SUV Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Mid-Size SUV Of The Year
Honda H'Ness CB350 Recalled In India Over Gearbox Issues
Honda H'Ness CB350 Recalled In India Over Gearbox Issues
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities