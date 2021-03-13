Ford To Launch Recall Of 2.9 Million Vehicles For Airbag Inflators

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it will begin notifying owners on April 1 for its new recall of 2.9 million vehicles in North America with potentially defective driver-side Takata airbags after U.S. regulators demanded the fix in January.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said in January it would comply with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration request and that the recall would cost $610 million. The defect, which leads in rare instances to airbag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 67 million inflators.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.