New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal

Atfter two years with Mahindra Racing and six years in Formula E, Jerome d'Ambrosio has decided to hang up is helmet in favour of a management role as the deputy team principal at Venturi Racing.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Jerome d'Ambrosio raced for Mahindra Racing from 2018 to the end of 2020 expand View Photos
Jerome d'Ambrosio raced for Mahindra Racing from 2018 to the end of 2020

Highlights

  • Jerome d'Ambrosio begun his Formula E career with Dragon Racing
  • D'Ambrosio managed to bag 3 wins through 6 seasons in Formula E
  • D'Ambrosio was part of the Mahindra squad from 2018 to the end of 2020

Former Mahindra Racing driver Jerome d'Ambrosio has announced his retirement from professional driving and will join the Venturi Racing Formula E team as deputy team principal. The Belgian racing driver started his Formula E career with the inaugural season in 2014 with Dragon Racing and later moved to Mahindra Racing in 2018. The team, however, had announced at the end of Season 6 earlier this year that they will let go of Jerome as a new driver was announced for Season 7. Jerome had not announced his plan since, until now.

Also Read: Formula E: Alexander Sims Joins Mahindra Racing For 2020/21 Season Replacing Jerome d'Ambrosio

Reflecting on his career, Jerome d'Ambrosio said, "My experience as a driver over the past 26 years has undeniably shaped me as a person and, when I decided after Berlin to hang up my helmet, I knew I wanted to stay involved in motorsport in some capacity. I'm still a very competitive person. That hunger to win doesn't leave you when you decide to step out of the car, and I want to put that passion to good use." 

66ulbr5c

Jerome d'Ambrosio along with Team Principal Susie Wolff at Venturi Racing Formula E

He added, "When Susie and I started talking about potentially taking my first step into a management role, I knew in my gut that the opportunity was perfect for me. It's time for a new challenge and I have a lot to learn, but I know that I'll be learning from one of the best and I can't wait to see what lies ahead."

Newsbeep

Jerome d'Ambrosio managed to take three wins in his Formula E career and only missed one race in the sport due to a failed start in the second Diriyah e-Prix last season. The driver's motorsport career started in 1997 with karting and went on to progress to Formula Renault, Euroseries 3000, GP2 Series and then Formula 1. He joined F1 as a reserve driver for Renault in 2010 and went on to join Virgin Racing for the 2011 season. In 2012, he joined the Lotus F1 team as a reserve driver for a single season.

He was competing in the Blancpain Endurance Series GT championship in 2014 and received the call for Formula E at the end of the same year for the inaugural season of the electric championship. D'Ambrosio started out with Dragon Racing from 2014 to 2018, before heading to Mahindra Racing until the end of this year. D'Ambrosio will report to team principal Susie Wolff at Venturi with drivers Norman Nato and Edoardo Mortara set to race for the team from January 2021.

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing Becomes First Team To Be Certified 3 Star Accreditation In Sustainability 

gm5uqb5o

Jerome d'Ambrosio joined Formula E with the inaugural season in 2014 and has missed only one race start through all the six seasons

Speaking on D'Ambrosio's appointment, Wolff said, "When I took on the role of team principal in July 2018, one of my main areas of focus was to ensure that we have the right people in the right roles. Understandably, as we evolve as a team, our needs change and grow. Jerome taking on the role of deputy team principal will serve to strengthen the team - he will play a pivotal role with our drivers and engineering team and act as my right hand in Monaco. I know what it's like to hang up your helmet and I also know how important the next move is at any pivotal stage of a person's career. Like Jerome, I'm someone who follows their gut instincts and I think that we'll make a fantastic team moving forward."  

0 Comments

Meanwhile, Mahindra Racing has already announced that Alexander Sims will join the team for the 2020/21 campaign, while Alex Lynn, who stepped in for the Porsche-bound Pascal Wehrlein mid-season, is likely to be retained next year. The team though is yet to make an official announcement for the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
First Drive: New Honda Amaze CVT
First Drive: New Honda Amaze CVT
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
First Drive: New Honda Amaze CVT
First Drive: New Honda Amaze CVT
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities