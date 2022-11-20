  • Home
  • News
  • French Govt To Consult Over Motorbike Road Tests After Court Order

French Govt To Consult Over Motorbike Road Tests After Court Order

France government will hold consultations on introducing roadworthiness tests for motorbikes, after the country's highest administrative court ordered it to phase in such inspections in line with European Union regulations.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
20-Nov-22 04:19 PM IST
French Govt To Consult Over Motorbike Road Tests After Court Order banner

France government said on Monday it would hold consultations on introducing roadworthiness tests for motorbikes, after the country's highest administrative court ordered it to phase in such inspections in line with European Union regulations.

A 2014 EU directive required member states to impose periodic technical inspections for motorbikes with engines bigger than 125 cc from 2022. But France dragged its heels on introducing the measure - a position that environmental groups challenged in court.

In a ruling published on Monday, the State Council ordered the state to set up an inspection scheme, permitting its gradual introduction by age of vehicle.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune said the government took note of the Council's ruling, which did not however mean that motorcycle inspections would start immediately.

It would consult soon with all involved parties to determine what measures to put in place, he said in a statement.  

The council has repeatedly ruled against the government for failing to uphold its environmental commitments. This month, it ordered the state to pay two 10 million euro ($9.75 million) fines for failing to improve air quality in major cities.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Saudi Wealth Fund Sets Up Electric Car Joint Venture With Foxconn
Saudi Wealth Fund Sets Up Electric Car Joint Venture With Foxconn
1 hour ago
Ford: U.S. Should Ease 'Foreign Entity' Rules So That More EVs Get Tax Credits
Ford: U.S. Should Ease 'Foreign Entity' Rules So That More EVs Get Tax Credits
1 hour ago
Brazil Road Blockades Disrupting Fuel Distribution Nationwide - Report
Brazil Road Blockades Disrupting Fuel Distribution Nationwide - Report
1 hour ago
Malian Minister Says Russia Will Ship Food And Fuel To Mali In Coming Weeks
Malian Minister Says Russia Will Ship Food And Fuel To Mali In Coming Weeks
1 hour ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta