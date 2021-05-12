carandbike logo
With the latest revision, both petrol and diesel have become dearer by up to 25 paise and up to 27 paise reaching new all-time highs across the country. For the first time, petrol rates in Bhopal have breached Rs. 100/litre mark.

Charanpreet Singh
Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the third consecutive day this week.
Highlights

  • Petrol and diesel prices are at all-time highs across India
  • Petrol in Delhi touched new record high of Rs. 92.05 per litre
  • In Bhopal, petrol breached Rs. 100/litre mark for the first time

Domestic fuel prices have been increased for the third consecutive day after remaining stagnant over the weekend. With the latest revision, both petrol and diesel have become dearer by up to 25 paise and up to 27 paise reaching new all-time highs across the country. This is the seventh hike in fuel prices this month. In Delhi, the petrol price has now breached ₹ 92/litre mark while diesel is already retailing at ₹ 82.61 a litre for diesel. Buyers will have to pay ₹ 92.05 for one litre of petrol in Delhi.

j8s86sag

In Delhi, petrol and diesel have increased by ₹ 1.65 a litre and ₹ 1.88 this month

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre in the five metros on May 12, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 92.05 ₹ 82.61
Mumbai ₹ 98.36 ₹ 89.75
Chennai ₹ 93.84 ₹ 87.49
Kolkata ₹ 92.16 ₹ 85.45
Bengaluru ₹ 95.11 ₹ 87.57

In the country's financial capital, Mumbai, fuel prices have touched new record highs. Petrol retails at ₹ 98.36 per litre, while diesel is sold at ₹ 89.75 per litre. Other metropolitan cities have witnessed similar price hikes in fuel rates. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹ 92.16 per litre, while diesel costs ₹ 85.45 per litre, while in Chennai petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹ 93.84 per litre and ₹ 87.49 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol prices currently stand at ₹ 95.11 per litre, while diesel is retailed at ₹ 87.57 per litre.

Fuel rates have already crossed ₹ 100/litre mark this year in certain parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and even Maharashtra. For the first time, petrol rates in Bhopal have breached ₹ 100/litre mark. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol is approaching towards ₹ 103/litre mark while diesel is above ₹ 95/litre mark. In Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh, petrol and diesel are priced at ₹ 102.66 per litre and ₹ 93.33 per litre, respectively. Customers in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra will have to pay ₹ 100.74 a litre and ₹ 90.67 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

sg730in

Petrol price in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar is inching towards ₹ 103/litre mark

0 Comments

Fuel rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are the country's three major oil marketing firms and they revise fuel rates on daily basis. They also make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with the global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

