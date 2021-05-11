Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 98.12 per litre for petrol

The state-run oil marketing companies on Tuesday hiked domestic fuel prices across the country for the second consecutive day. With the latest revision in fuel rates, petrol and diesel prices touched new all-time highs after a pause over the weekend. As per the notification from oil retailers, petrol and diesel prices have become dearer by up to 27 paise and up to 30 paise, respectively. In Delhi, petrol prices are inching towards ₹ 92/litre mark as it currently retails at ₹ 91.80 per litre. Diesel rates have increased from ₹ 82.06 per litre to ₹ 82.36 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar stand at ₹ 102.70 a litre and ₹ 95.06 a litre, respectively

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre in the five metros on May 11, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 91.80 ₹ 82.36 Mumbai ₹ 98.12 ₹ 89.48 Chennai ₹ 93.62 ₹ 87.25 Kolkata ₹ 91.92 ₹ 85.20 Bengaluru ₹ 94.85 ₹ 87.31

In the financial capital of the country, petrol prices breached ₹ 98 per litre mark while diesel is almost ₹ 90 per litre. Buyers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹ 98.12 for one litre of petrol and ₹ 89.48 a litre of diesel. Petrol price in Chennai has been increased to ₹ 93.62 per litre, while cost of diesel has hiked to ₹ 87.25 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 91.92 per litre and ₹ 85.20 per litre, respectively. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru now cost ₹ 94.85 a litre and ₹ 87.33 a litre.

As per data available on Indian Oil Corporation's website, diesel has breached ₹ 95/litre mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, while petrol soared to ₹ 102.70 per litre. Retail diesel price in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur has almost touched ₹ 93/litre mark whereas petrol is retailing at ₹ 102.40 a litre.

The fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT)

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. They revise domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates accordingly. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

