GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3

The model, the Hongguang MINI EV, is a two-door micro electric vehicle launched by the joint venture between GM, SAIC Motor Corp and another partner, SGMW, in July.

The company sold 15,000 units of the Hongguang MINI EV, as against the 11,800 units of the Tesla Model 3

A micro electric vehicle (EV) by General Motors' local Chinese joint venture becomes the most sold EV model in China, with 15,000 cars sold in China last month, followed by Tesla Inc's 11,800 Model 3 sedans, industry data showed.

The model, the Hongguang MINI EV, is a two-door micro electric vehicle launched by the joint venture between GM, SAIC Motor Corp and another partner, SGMW, in July.

The starting price for the Hongguang MINI EV is 28,800 yuan ($4,200), less than 10% of the 291,800 yuan starting price for Tesla's China-made Model 3 vehicles before they get government subsidies.

Tesla sold 11,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in July and 11,800 units in August 2020

GM's new China boss Julian Blissett told Reuters in August that it would renew its focus on luxury Cadillacs, roll out bigger but greener sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and target entry-level buyers with low-cost micro electric vehicles.

Tesla sold 11,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's official deliveries. Tesla and GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3
