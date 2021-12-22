Hero Electric Partners With carandbike.com To Sell Electric Scooters Online

Hero Electric has announced its partnership with carandbike.com to retail its entire range of electric two-wheelers online. The Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. company forayed into the e-commerce space with over 5,000 used cars in over 300 cities last year, and now, the website will be retailing all-new electric two-wheelers from Hero Electric as well. As part of the collaboration, Hero Electric customers can book the EVs on carandbike.com and take the test drive and delivery of the scooter through a Hero Electric retailer close to their homes.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, "After the successful launch of carandbike's online used car portal, we are happy to announce our tie-up with Hero Electric as its online partner for their range of electric two-wheelers. With the acceptance of EVs growing at a fast pace this year, our tie-up with India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer strengthens our online presence and signifies our commitment towards becoming a holistic, phygital new and used vehicle retailer. The partnership also speaks volumes about OEMs and consumers trust in our online content and automotive e-commerce brand carandbike."

Customers will get customised offers on carandbike.com on the Hero Electric scooter range

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "Since early 2020, when we moved into a hybrid sales model, a mix of online and offline, we have seen immense potential in this format. It will further help our dealer partners to drive bookings with a wider consumer base. This association with carandbike and Mahindra First Choice will allow us to leverage their reach along with their expertise in the automobile industry. We look forward to reaching out to a much wider audience to ride the EV shift in the country."

Customers get a host of customised offers when purchasing the electric scooter through carandbike.com. Hero Electric's range currently comprises the Photon, Optima and Atria electric two-wheelers. The company sells both low-speed and high-speed versions of its scooters.