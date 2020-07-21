New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Announces Changes In Senior Management

Malo Le Masson, the head of product planning, has been appointed as Head of Strategy.




Malo Le Masson, the Head of Product Planning, has been elevated to Head of Strategy

Highlights

  • Malo Le Masson is now Head of Strategy at Hero MotoCorp
  • Rajat Bhargava will be Chief of Staff at Chairman Pawan Munjal's office
  • Mahesh Kaikini has been appointed Chief Quality Officer

Hero MotoCorp has announced changes in its senior management team. The announcement has been made in what Hero MotoCorp says is "with the objective of driving growth in the emerging business climate, and to create a bench strength of future leaders." Rajat Bhargava, who has been heading Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), will now assume the newly created role of Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and CEO, Dr. Pawan Munjal. Malo Le Masson, the currently the Head of Product Planning, has been elevated as Head of Strategy.

malo le masson

Malo Le Masson joined Hero MotoCorp in 2016 as Head of Global Product Planning

Rajat joined Hero MotoCorp in November 2013 from McKinsey where he was a Senior Partner. He co-led McKinsey's Operations and Industrial Practices in India and led the Purchasing & Supply Management Practice in the Asia Pacific. Malo Le Masson, who joined Hero MotoCorp in August 2016 as the Head of Global Product Planning, has had an illustrious career spanning different global organisations, including Infiniti Motor Company, the luxury car division of Japanese automaker Nissan, where he was based in Hong Kong.

Mahesh Kaikini, currently the Head of Gurgaon plant, has been appointed Chief Quality Officer. Mahesh is a veteran at Hero MotoCorp and has excelled in diverse roles spanning across manufacturing, project engineering and the New Model Centre. Ashutosh Varma, currently the Head of West Zone for Sales and After Sales, has been appointed the new Head of National Sales. Ashutosh, who joined Hero MotoCorp in 2009, has around 17 years of experience. He has served the organisation in Bihar, Delhi and as the East Zone Head.

Ravi Pisipaty, currently Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, has been appointed the Head of Plant Operations. Ravi comes with years of experience in the automotive industry and has been with Hero MotoCorp since 2009. He has excelled in Plant Management at Hero MotoCorp for more than a decade. According to a press statement, Hero MotoCorp will continue to evaluate internal talent within the organisation to groom them for potential leadership positions. The latest announcements are the first step in this direction and Hero will continue to build on this platform in future, the statement said.

