Hero MotoCorp Launches Integrated Online Sales Platform - eShop

Hero MotoCorp's digital platform - eShop - is an online retail channel that will allow customers to purchase their preferred Hero motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, offering an end-to-end solution, right from online booking to home delivery.

Hero MotoCorp's eShop offers an end-to-end solution, right from online booking to home delivery

Highlights

  • Customers can now buy Hero bikes and scooters online
  • Hero MotoCorp's eShop will also offer details about existing stock
  • Hero MotoCorp is also offering the option of home delivery

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of its new digital service - eShop, an integrated online retail platform to sell two-wheelers in India. The new digital store will allow customers to purchase their preferred Hero motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, offering an end-to-end solution, right from online booking to home delivery. Additionally, the company has also launched multiple digital aftersales services like - digital service job card and acknowledgement receipt, app-based service booking, and increased hours of workshop operations.

Also Read: Hero Electric Sued By Honda Motor Over Electric Scooter Design Infringement

The Hero eShop online sales platform also offers latest on-road price, the list of dealerships and SKU availability, and status of existing stocks

Buyers can access eShop through the tab on Hero's homepage, which will redirect them to the online buying and booking channel. Here customer can select the desired motorcycle or scooter, the variant and colour. The system also gives you the latest on-road price, the list of dealerships and SKU availability, and status of existing stocks. Thereafter, customers can select the dealership as per their convenience and make the online booking. The website also shows you finance options, sales order preview and confirmation, VIN allocation, and delivery details.

Also Read: Hero Motosports Takes Rallying Into The Digital World

Vehicle financing, document submission will happen digitally, and Hero is also offering the option of home delivery

Once verification is completed in the system, the selected dealer assigns a Sales Assistant. In case the customer is interested, a retail finance option is also provided during the payment process. The Sales Assistant handles all the customers' queries and guides them through the remaining steps like documentation, finance, invoicing, insurance, registration and delivery (optional Home delivery).

Furthermore, existing customers can use the Hero App to pre-book their service appointment at their nearest workshop. They can also avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops by raising their service job-card and receive a digital acknowledgement. This also reduces the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop.

