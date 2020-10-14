Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities

Hero MotoCorp has donated 25 such FRVs till date to multiple agencies across several states

Hero MotoCorp has donated four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles (FRV) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This is part of the brand's corporate social responsibility (CSR) intiative and the bikes have been specifically designed with added functionality to be used to carry patients to the nearest hospital in rural locations. The four FRVs were handed Amitabh Avasthi, Secretary - Health Department, in presence of Ramesh Chand, Deputy Director for COVID-19 Material Supplies, from the Himachal Pradesh government.

The FRVs were handed over to Amitabh Avasthi, Secretary - Health and Ramesh Chand, Deputy Director for COVID-19 Material Supplies, Himachal Pradesh government

Commenting on this occasion, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Continuing its assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to front-line personnel from different state authorities to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at the Hero 's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital."

The Hero Xtreme 200R FRVs have been custom-built and come with a full-size stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side. There's also essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder and a fire extinguisher. The bike is also equipped with LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

The Hero Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicle offers better access to rural areas and will be more cost-efficient too

Till date, Hero has donated about 25 such FRVs to the government authorities in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal. The company has also distributed 14 lakh meals, over 37,000 litres of sanitisers, 30 lakh face masks and over 29,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, the police department among other agencies.

