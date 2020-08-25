Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana

Hero MotoCorp continues to strengthen its CSR activities towards COVID-19 relief in India. The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer donated four first responder vehicles to government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana. These first responder vehicles are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R. The idea for these first responder vehicles is to reach out to patients in remote, rural areas and then moving them to nearby hospitals. These first responders have been custom-built as an accessory on the Xtreme 200R.

(Ravi Kumar Pisipaty - Plant Head, Dharuhera - Hero MotoCorp and Dharm Rakshit, Human Resources Head, Dharuhera - Hero MotoCorp handed over the four FRVs to Shri Yashendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Rewari and Dr. Sushil Kumar Mahi, Chief Medical Officer, Rewari.)

The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren. The Hero Xtreme 200R gets a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 18.1 bhp of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. The extra weight of the first responder vehicle means the engine will have to work harder.

(The Hero Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicle is fitted with detachable stretcher, first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, wireless PA system and much more.)

Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital."

As part of its relief efforts towards those who have been affected by COVID-19, Hero MotoCorp has distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitisers, 30 lakhs face masks along with 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, Police departments and other agencies till date.

