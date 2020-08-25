New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana

language dropdown

Hero MotoCorp has donated four first responder vehicles to the government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana. These first responder vehicles are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Hero MotoCorp previously donated first responder vehicles to Rajasthan and Gurugram governments.

Highlights

  • Hero has donated first responder vehicles to various state governments
  • The company is stepping up its COVID-19 relief efforts
  • The first responder vehicles are based on Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp continues to strengthen its CSR activities towards COVID-19 relief in India. The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer donated four first responder vehicles to government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana. These first responder vehicles are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R. The idea for these first responder vehicles is to reach out to patients in remote, rural areas and then moving them to nearby hospitals. These first responders have been custom-built as an accessory on the Xtreme 200R.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Donates Unique First Responder Vehicles In Alwar, Rajasthan

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

Passion Pro i3S

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe i3s

HF Deluxe

Xtreme 160R

Pleasure

XPulse 200T

Glamour 125

XPulse 200

Splendor Pro

Glamour Programmed FI

Passion Xpro

Splendor iSMART 110

Pleasure Plus 110

Maestro Edge

Xtreme 200S

Karizma ZMR

Xtreme Sports

HF Dawn

Passion Pro 110

Glamour

Achiever

Destini 125

Duet

Xtreme 200R

Maestro Edge 125

HF Deluxe Eco

Splendor iSmart

8sfqa3tk

(Ravi Kumar Pisipaty - Plant Head, Dharuhera - Hero MotoCorp and Dharm Rakshit, Human Resources Head, Dharuhera - Hero MotoCorp handed over the four FRVs to Shri Yashendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Rewari and Dr. Sushil Kumar Mahi, Chief Medical Officer, Rewari.)

The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren. The Hero Xtreme 200R gets a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 18.1 bhp of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. The extra weight of the first responder vehicle means the engine will have to work harder.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Delivers First Responder Vehicles In Gurugram

9uet5td8

(The Hero Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicle is fitted with detachable stretcher, first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, wireless PA system and much more.)

Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital."

0 Comments

As part of its relief efforts towards those who have been affected by COVID-19, Hero MotoCorp has distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitisers, 30 lakhs face masks along with 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, Police departments and other agencies till date.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Latest News

Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display For Navigation Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display For Navigation
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992 Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030 Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana
Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment
2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052 2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31 Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut
Germany Investigates Porsche Over Suspected Petrol Engine Manipulation Germany Investigates Porsche Over Suspected Petrol Engine Manipulation
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked
Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector
BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Front Brake Caliper Issue BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Front Brake Caliper Issue

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,500 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 48,000 - 57,175 *
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
₹ 99,950 - 1.04 Lakh *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 68,900 - 72,400 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.12 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 66,700 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 55,600 - 57,600 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 79,200 - 81,200 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 56,100 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 65,810 - 68,600 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 67,950 - 70,150 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 67,100 *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities