Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram

As a part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative toward COVID-19 efforts, Hero MotoCorp has delivered two first responder vehicles to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram.

The First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycle

Highlights

  • Two First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been delivered to civil hospital
  • These FRVs are designed and developed in-house by Hero MotoCorp
  • FRVs get essential medical equipment like first-aid kit & oxygen cylinder

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the company has delivered two first responder vehicles (FRVs) to a civil hospital in Gurugram. The two-wheeler manufacturer donated these two FRVs under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative towards the COVID-19 relief. These utilitarian vehicles will be useful to reach out to patients in rural as well as remote areas for moving them to the nearest hospitals. Hero MotoCorp has custom-built the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycle to work as the FRV

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Increases Its Stake In Ather Energy With A Fresh Investment Of ₹ 84 Crore

brlscsb8

The first responder vehicles are part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives toward COVID-19 efforts

The FRVs donated by Hero MotoCorp are equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side along with essential medical equipment like a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.”

9uet5td8

The company delivered two first responder vehicles to authorities at Community Health Centres in Alwar district of Rajasthan last month

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Delivers First Responder Vehicles In Rajasthan District​

0 Comments

Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer has already distributed 14 lakh meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakh face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to Government Hospitals, Police Department and other agencies during this Coronavirus Pandemic.

