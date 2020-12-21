New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models

With the year coming to a close, Hero MotoCorp is offering exchange/loyalty benefits on its select models for the month of December 2020.

Hero MotoCorp is offering loyalty/exchange benefits on its select model range expand View Photos
Hero MotoCorp is offering loyalty/exchange benefits on its select model range

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp is offering exchange benefits on select models
  • Xtreme 160R and Xpulse 200 get loyalty benefit of up to Rs. 4,000
  • Select scooter models get exchange benefit of up to Rs. 2,100

The year of 2020 is coming to a close and most manufacturers are offering year-end scheme on their model line-up. So is Hero MotoCorp. The company rolled out exchange/loyalty benefits on models such as the Hero Xtreme 160R, Hero Xpulse 200, Hero Super Splendour, Passion Pro, Glamour 125 FI and its scooter models such as the Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 and Maestro Edge 125. Motorcycles like the Passion Pro, Super Splendour and the Glamour 125 FI get an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 2,100. The scooters too have an exchange bonus of ₹ 2,100.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200S Gets Exchange/Loyalty Benefits

mv190l5k

(The BS6 Hero Destini 125 gets exchange benefit of up to ₹ 2,100)

Higher displacement models such as the Hero Xtreme 160R and the Hero Xpulse 200 have an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 4,000. We earlier told you that Hero is offering a loyalty bonus of ₹ 4,000 on the Xtreme 200S as well. One can exchange their old Hero two-wheeler for a new model and avail the exchange/loyalty bonus on a new purchase.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Of Its Models From January 2021

Newsbeep

Hero also said that it will increase the prices of its product range by up to ₹ 1,500 with effect from January 1, 2021. The quantum of price hike will defer from model to model. The decision to increase prices was taken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity costs.

gejgnunk

(Hero is offering exchange benefit of up to ₹ 2,100 on the Passion Pro)

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Announces Three Man Squad For Dakar 2021

"There has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals. We have already accelerated our savings programme under the Leap-2 umbrella, and will continue to work on mitigating the impact, with the objective to reduce the burden on the customers and protect our margins," the company said in a statement.

0 Comments

Disclaimer: These offers are valid only in Delhi-NCR. Check with your nearest showroom for latest offers and schemes.

