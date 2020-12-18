BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Gets Exchange Benefits Worth Rs. 4,000

With the year coming to a close, many mass-market two-wheeler manufacturers are offering various benefits on their model range. Hero MotoCorp is offering an exchange/loyalty benefit of ₹ 4,000 on the purchase of a new BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S. In case you would like to exchange your old Hero motorcycle for a new Xtreme 200S, you get ₹ 4,000 off. At present, the Xtreme 200S is priced at ₹ 115,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it about ₹ 13,000 more expensive than the BS4 Xtreme 200S. The BS6 version was launched in India just about a month ago.

(The features on the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S stay the same as before)

Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the motorcycle now gets an oil-cooler along with Hero's XSens technology, programmed fuel injection. Hero MotoCorp says these technologies offer better durability, no overheating and better heat exchange. The new 200 cc motor makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is marginally less than the BS4 model. The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S also gets a new colour called 'Pearl Fadeless White'.

(The power and torque output on the BS6 Xtreme 200S drops marginally)

The bike is now available in a total of three colours, with the other two being Sports Red and Panther Black. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the bike retains its features like twin LED headlight, Bluetooth connectivity with turn by turn navigation and a digital LCD instrument console. The Hero Xtreme 200S comes with telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. It gets a 276 mm front disc with single channel ABS and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike now weighs in at 154.5 kg which is 5.5 kg up from the BS4 model.

