Prices for the BS6 Hero Splendor Plus now start at Rs. 60,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the BS6 Splendor Plus by ₹ 150 across the range. The kick-start variant is now priced at ₹ 60,500 while the self-start variant is priced at ₹ 62,800. The top-spec self-start with i3S variant is priced at ₹ 64,010. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycles received a price hike of ₹ 750 in May 2020 and this is the second price hike for the BS6 Splendor Plus models. The Splendor Plus commuter bike doesn't get any mechanical or feature update.

(The BS6 Hero Splendor Plus continues to get the same 97.2 cc engine, making 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm)

The BS6 Hero Splendor Plus continues to get a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and gets fuel-injection. The engine makes 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. The company has also updated its HF Deluxe range by adding new variants.

(This is the second time the BS6 Splendor Plus received a price hike)

Hero MotoCorp is offering a total of five variants in the Hero HF Deluxe line-up. Prices for the base Hero HF Deluxe kick-start/spoke wheels variant start at ₹ 48,000, going all the way up to ₹ 58,500 for the range-topping self-start/alloy wheels trim. However, we were expecting Hero to add a disc brake variant to the HF Deluxe range as well, but it hasn't happened yet. The Hero HF Deluxe still gets drum brakes on all variants as standard.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp also increased prices for the Destini 125 BS6 scooter by ₹ 500. The Hero Destini 125 BS6 range now starts from ₹ 65,810 for the steel wheels variant and goes up to ₹ 68,600 for the alloy wheels variant. All prices mentioned in the story are ex-showroom Delhi.

