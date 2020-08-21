New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants

Prices for the base Hero HF Deluxe kick start / spoke wheels variant start at Rs. 48,000, going all the way up to Rs. 58,500 for the range topping i3S variant.

| Updated:
The Hero HF Deluxe is one of the most affordable motorcycles on sale in India.

Highlights

  • The Hero HF Deluxe 100 remains one of the affordable bikes
  • The HF Deluxe takes on the Bajaj Platina in the segment
  • The Hero HF Deluxe BS6 comes with i3S technology for higher efficiency

Hero MotoCorp has updated the HF Deluxe range with three new variants and is offering a total of five variants in the Hero HF Deluxe line-up. Prices for the base Hero HF Deluxe kick start / spoke wheels variant start at ₹ 48,000, going all the way up to ₹ 58,500 for the range-topping self start / alloy wheels trim. However, we were expecting Hero to add a disc brake variant to the HF Deluxe range as well, but it hasn't happened yet. The Hero HF Deluxe still gets drum brakes on all variants as standard.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram

The only difference is that the new variant gets a kick start instead of electric start

Powering the HF Deluxe range is a 97.2 cc, single-cylinder fuel injected engine that puts out 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a four-speed gearbox. While the HF Deluxe gets drum brakes at the front and rear, it is equipped with the combi brake system (CBS) which is technically mandatory in two-wheelers with a displacement of 125 cc and above. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The updated range of the Hero HF Deluxe now includes two kick start variants, one with spoke wheels and one with alloy wheels. And there is one self start with alloy wheels variant, one self start with alloy wheels all-black variant along with the range-topping i3s trim which comes with smart ignition cut-off function.

