Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick; Price Announcement In February 2024
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on January 23, 2024
- The motorcycle will be available in three variants, and five colour options in total.
- The motorcycle's price announcement is slated for February 2024.
- Equipped with a mildly-retuned version of the 440 cc engine that powers the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotoCorp has finally revealed the Mavrick, its 440 cc roadster motorcycle at Hero World 2024. The motorcycle was unveiled alongside the all-new Xtreme 125R. While based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440, the Mavrick features a radically different design from the latter. The motorcycle will be available in three variants, and five colour options in total. The opening of bookings, followed by the price announcement, will occur in February 2024. Deliveries for the motorcycle are slated to commence in April 2024.
The motorcycle will be available in three variants, and five colour options in total
Visually, the Mavrick's design is more in line with a neo-retro roadster, with a large, sporty-looking fuel tank and silver accents. Up front, it gets a round, all-LED headlamp, with twin DRLs. The motorcycle is equipped with an LCD digital instrument cluster with features such as call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. Towards the rear, it gets a scooped-out seat with a H-pattern taillamp. The motorcycle sports alloy wheels which are offered in a dual-tone shade in the mid and higher variants.
Visually, the Mavrick's design is more in line with a neo-retro roadster
In terms of cycle parts, the Mavrick is suspended by a telescopic front fork setup, a shift from the Harley-Davidson X440’s USD fork setup. The rear, on the other hand, features a dual-shock setup. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.
On the powertrain front, the Hero Mavrick is equipped with a mildly-retuned version of the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Harley-Davidson X440. The motor produces 27 bhp and 36 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
