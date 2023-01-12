Hero MotoSports Wins Dakar 2023 Stage 10 With Ross Branch To Mark Second Stage Win Of The Rally

Hero MotoSports marked yet another stage win at the Dakar 2023, as rider Ross Branch won the stage 10 of what is widely considered to be the world's toughest race. Branch started the stage 28th, and posted the fastest time at every checkpoint. This marks Branch's second stage win with Hero MotoSports for 2023 - the only Indian manufacturer to have won a stage at Dakar.

“It was a really good day, though it started off slow in the morning, and I battled to get going in the sand. But I started having a lot of fun halfway through the stage. I did make a few mistakes here and there, but I pushed on really hard, and I'm so grateful to get the win at the end. It has been a long week so far, and to get two stage wins in the Dakar means a lot”, Branch said. “Tomorrow I'll have to open the stage - a long one at 280 odd kilometers. I hope to stay out in the front as long as I can, and keep it as safe as possible.”

Team rider Franco Caimi continued his great run finishing just 4 minutes behind Branch, and in P8. Sebastian Buhler also posted a good time being just over 8 minutes behind Branch, but with the stage being on the shorter side and the field being bunched together, he could only manage to finish P17 in the Rally GP class.