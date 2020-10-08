New Cars and Bikes in India
search

High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has asked the authorities to put the enforcement drive on high security registration plates on hold as the system is not working yet. There are multiple glitches which are delaying the process.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, has requested people to not book further appointments for HSRPs

Highlights

  • All vehicles purchased after April 1, 2019, need to have an HSRP
  • Delhi Government has put HSRP enforcement drive on hold
  • There isn't a proper system in place yet for HSRP fitment

All those who have purchased a vehicle after April 2019 in India and all vehicles in Delhi are now required to get a high security registration plate (HSRP) along with colour-coded stickers. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a notice that warns people to affix colour-coded stickers on their vehicles/ registration plates, violation of which will attract penalty under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. But in a recent statement, Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, said that the enforcement drive for HSRP will be put on hold as there are glitches in the system.

Also Read: How To Get Your HSRP, What It Costs

k34mljeo

(People are having a tough time getting HSRPs fixed on their vehicles)

The online website where one has to book the HSRP, had technical issues and was giving trouble to vehicle owners. Also, people who had already booked a slot for their HSRP fitment, went to the dealerships at the designated time only to find out that their number plates hadn't come in yet. Plus, there was no clarity on the requirements of the transport department with regards to HSRPs. The Transport Minister has asked the people to not book further appointments for fitment of HSRPs. People who have already booked slots will get their HSRP and stickers in a few days.

Also Read: Online Bookings For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers Simplified

a7sp8ji

(All vehicles purchased after April 1, 2019, will need to get a high security registration plate)

The government is also mulling over the thought of having a smartphone app and offering doorstep services for vehicle owners to get their HSRPs and colour-coded stickers fixed. In fact, the process of online booking for high security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in Delhi has been simplified by doing away with the uploading of registration certificate and one-time password, officials said.

Also Read: Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers; Checking To Begin Soon

0 Comments

The process of taking appointment has been upgraded to make it convenient for consumers, and it just takes approximately two minutes. However, since the chassis number and engine number are required to be entered, it is recommended to keep the registration certificate (RC) and payment options ready while making the booking on www.bookmyhsrp.com," a spokesperson of Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited said. Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited is a vendor of high security registration number plates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet

High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet
Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk

Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk
Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams

Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US

Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US
Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report

Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities