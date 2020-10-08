High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet

All those who have purchased a vehicle after April 2019 in India and all vehicles in Delhi are now required to get a high security registration plate (HSRP) along with colour-coded stickers. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a notice that warns people to affix colour-coded stickers on their vehicles/ registration plates, violation of which will attract penalty under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. But in a recent statement, Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, said that the enforcement drive for HSRP will be put on hold as there are glitches in the system.

(People are having a tough time getting HSRPs fixed on their vehicles)

The online website where one has to book the HSRP, had technical issues and was giving trouble to vehicle owners. Also, people who had already booked a slot for their HSRP fitment, went to the dealerships at the designated time only to find out that their number plates hadn't come in yet. Plus, there was no clarity on the requirements of the transport department with regards to HSRPs. The Transport Minister has asked the people to not book further appointments for fitment of HSRPs. People who have already booked slots will get their HSRP and stickers in a few days.

(All vehicles purchased after April 1, 2019, will need to get a high security registration plate)

The government is also mulling over the thought of having a smartphone app and offering doorstep services for vehicle owners to get their HSRPs and colour-coded stickers fixed. In fact, the process of online booking for high security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in Delhi has been simplified by doing away with the uploading of registration certificate and one-time password, officials said.

The process of taking appointment has been upgraded to make it convenient for consumers, and it just takes approximately two minutes. However, since the chassis number and engine number are required to be entered, it is recommended to keep the registration certificate (RC) and payment options ready while making the booking on www.bookmyhsrp.com," a spokesperson of Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited said. Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited is a vendor of high security registration number plates.

