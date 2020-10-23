Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced the export of the SP125 commuter motorcycle to Europe. The company said that it is exporting the Honda SP125 to European markets as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits, which will be then assembled locally. Over 2000 CKD kits of the SP125 have been despatched to Europe since August this year. The Honda SP125 arrived in India in November last year as the brand's first BS6 compliant motorcycle and witnessed a number of upgrades to meet the new emission regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, "The transition from BS4 to BS6 was a challenging phase for the Indian automobile industry. Honda 2Wheelers India converted this challenge into opportunity to export to advanced countries and have started exporting CKD kits of our 125 cc motorcycle SP125 to Europe. This is a testimony of our superior quality and technology as well as commitment to expand our global footprint. We are looking forward to expand to many new markets in future."

The Honda SP 125 was the brand's first BS6 compliant motorcycle and received an upgrade in technology and features

The transition to the BS6 norms was not only a massive overhaul for the Indian auto industry but also opened new avenues for automakers with the new regulations complying with several other international markets. HMSI already exports to a number of global markets more prominently in Latin America, the Middle East and other parts of Asia. The export of the SP125 to Europe is a landmark moment for the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese giant.

The Honda SP125 is an executive commuter motorcycle and comes with a revised 125 cc HET engine with eSP technology that delivers 16 per cent more fuel efficiency. The bike also comes with a host of segment-leading features including a digital console that shows information like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency with eco indicator, gear position indicator and more. The SP125 also gets an LED headlamp, engine start-stop switch and more. The SP125 is manufactured at Honda 2Wheelers Tapukara facility in Rajasthan.

HMSI has been exporting two-wheelers from India since 2001 and is the country's largest scooter exporter. The company achieved the 25 lakh export milestone in January this year and currently exports to 25 markets worldwide.

