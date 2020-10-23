New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe

Honda 2Wheelers India has begun exporting the SP125 commuter motorcycle to European markets and the company has so far shipped over 2000 CKD kits of the motorcycle since August this year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Honda SP125 is priced from Rs. 75,010 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards expand View Photos
The Honda SP125 is priced from Rs. 75,010 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards

Highlights

  • The Honda SP125 is exported to Europe as CKD kits
  • Over 2000 units of the SP125 have been despatched to Europe so far
  • The SP125 was Honda's first BS6 compliant motorcycle to go on sale

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced the export of the SP125 commuter motorcycle to Europe. The company said that it is exporting the Honda SP125 to European markets as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits, which will be then assembled locally. Over 2000 CKD kits of the SP125 have been despatched to Europe since August this year. The Honda SP125 arrived in India in November last year as the brand's first BS6 compliant motorcycle and witnessed a number of upgrades to meet the new emission regulations.

Also Read: Honda SP 125 BS6 Bike Launched; Priced At ₹ 72,900

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, "The transition from BS4 to BS6 was a challenging phase for the Indian automobile industry. Honda 2Wheelers India converted this challenge into opportunity to export to advanced countries and have started exporting CKD kits of our 125 cc motorcycle SP125 to Europe. This is a testimony of our superior quality and technology as well as commitment to expand our global footprint. We are looking forward to expand to many new markets in future." 

l488nsrk

The Honda SP 125 was the brand's first BS6 compliant motorcycle and received an upgrade in technology and features

The transition to the BS6 norms was not only a massive overhaul for the Indian auto industry but also opened new avenues for automakers with the new regulations complying with several other international markets. HMSI already exports to a number of global markets more prominently in Latin America, the Middle East and other parts of Asia. The export of the SP125 to Europe is a landmark moment for the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese giant.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Exports Cross 25 Lakh Units

The Honda SP125 is an executive commuter motorcycle and comes with a revised 125 cc HET engine with eSP technology that delivers 16 per cent more fuel efficiency. The bike also comes with a host of segment-leading features including a digital console that shows information like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency with eco indicator, gear position indicator and more. The SP125 also gets an LED headlamp, engine start-stop switch and more. The SP125 is manufactured at Honda 2Wheelers Tapukara facility in Rajasthan.  

0 Comments

HMSI has been exporting two-wheelers from India since 2001 and is the country's largest scooter exporter. The company achieved the 25 lakh export milestone in January this year and currently exports to 25 markets worldwide.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
UK Plans For Self-Driving Cars Threaten Safety - Insurance Group
UK Plans For Self-Driving Cars Threaten Safety - Insurance Group
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 
Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Tesla CyberTruck To Get
Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 74,407 - 78,607
EMI Starts
2,45411.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
65 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Kill Switch
Sp 125 Kill Switch
Sp 125 Exhaust
Sp 125 Exhaust
Sp 125 Tail Light
Sp 125 Tail Light
Sp 125 Alloywheels
Sp 125 Alloywheels
Sp 125 Headlight
Sp 125 Headlight
Sp 125 Tank
Sp 125 Tank
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities