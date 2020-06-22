New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CRF450R Revealed In New Patent Images

The next generation Honda CRF450R has been revealed in latest patent filings.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
2021 Honda CRF550 revealed in latest patent filings

Highlights

  • 2021 Honda CRF450R will be the production model of the competition bike
  • Honda CRF450RW was used in competition at the MXGP championship
  • New Honda CRF450R to feature new exhaust system, updated frame

Honda is working on an updated model of its mid-size off-road motorcycle, the Honda CRF450R. Latest patent images filed with the New Zealand intellectual property (IP) office reveals the new and updated 2021 production model of the Honda CRF450R. A new CRF450R has been coming, and there have been enough indications because Honda has already been racing a new model of its factory rally motocross bike in the MXGP championship before the series was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine

Activa 6G

SP 125

Dio

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

CB Unicorn 150

Livo

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Aviator

Dream Yuga

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

CB300R

CBR650R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

br6hce5c

Honda released images of its updated CRF450RW, the factory competition model based on the production CRF450R

For two rounds before the series was shut down, a new Honda CRF450RW was used by reigning MXGP champion Tim Gasjer and teammate Mitch Evans. Honda had already clarified that a new CRF450RW was created from the ground up, and had even released images of the bike, confirming a new design. The CRF450RW is usually based on the production model CRF450R, with the Honda factory team making some modifications and putting in new components to make it better suited for competition. So, some of the changes on the factory machine will not be available on the commercial model. Now, latest patent images reveal some design changes in the latest iteration of what seems to be the production model Honda CRF450R.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal New Front Suspension Design

h66unggo

One of the changes is the new exhaust system, along with changes to the frame. Engine internals are also expected to be updated

0 Comments

The exhaust system is the most obvious change, and now there's a single outlet pipe and end-can, instead of the dual exhausts. The engine overall looks quite similar to the 2020 model, with the exception of the exhaust changes, which has also resulted in a slightly different frame. Another big change is the introduction of the hydraulic clutch on the production model. Honda has confirmed the new CRF450RW will still be powered by a 449 cc, four-valve Unicam engine, although it's likely that the engine will get some changes in internal components which will be announced at a later date. Other specifications are yet to be released. Honda doesn't offer any of its off-road or dual-sport bikes on sale in India, so it's unlike the new Honda CRF450R will be introduced in India at all.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 64,464 - 65,964 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 73,452 - 77,652 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 60,542 - 63,892 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 93,593 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 59,922 - 64,293 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,042 - 75,042 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
x
Full-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Full-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Tesla Model S Becomes The First-Ever Electric Vehicle To Breach 644 Km On A Single Charge
Tesla Model S Becomes The First-Ever Electric Vehicle To Breach 644 Km On A Single Charge
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
Select your City
or select from popular cities