Honda Gold Wing Tour: Top 5 Highlights

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is offered on sale in India in two variants, one with manual transmission, and the other with a 7-speed DCT.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Jun-21 10:29 AM IST
Highlights
  • Honda Gold Wing Tour gets minor improvements including better comfort
  • Honda Gold Wing Tour offered in two transmission options in India
  • Honda Gold Wing Tour prices begin at Rs. 37.20 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Honda Gold Wing Tour has more luggage space and better pillion comfort than the standard Honda Gold Wing. In India, the Honda Gold Wing Tour is offered in two variants, one with a manual transmission and the top-spec 7-speed DCT with a standard airbag. Powered by a 1,833 cc flat-six engine, the Honda Gold Wing Tour has seen a hefty price hike, with prices beginning at Rs. 37.20 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the manual transmission version of the Gold Wing Tour. The Gold Wing comes imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Japan and is Honda's most expensive model on sale in India.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 37.20 Lakh

1. Design

jht3s8fk

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour gets minor changes which include more luggage space, better pillion comfort and improved speakers. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour gets a host of mechanical upgrades in a bid to meet the latest emission norms globally. India only gets the Gold Wing Tour which features improved pillion comfort.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates

2. Engine

gvtcipn

The tourer draws power from the Euro5/BS6 compliant 1833 cc, in-line six-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 124.7bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DTC) with a reverse gear.

3. Features

840d7gd8

The Honda Gold Wing Tour also features an updated 7-inch TFT instrument console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto system with gyrocompass navigation, upgraded audio and speaker system, Smart Key operation, electrically adjustable windscreen, all LED lighting, and more.

4. Electronics

4cribdnc

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is now more expensive by a hefty Rs. 10 lakh over its predecessor. Safety features include ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and Dual Combined Brake System, The DCT variant further adds Hill Start Assist, Idling Stop and an airbag too. The Gold Wing comes with four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.

5. Variants & Prices

vk1grft8

The changes for 2021 include improved speakers, as well as much more pillion comfort for the Gold Wing Tour. The standard model is available in a new colour, called Pearl Deep Mud Grey, and the top-spec Tour edition is available in Gunmetal Black Metallic and Candy Ardent Red for the DTC Tour variant. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour with manual transmission has a kerb weight of 366 kg, priced at Rs. 37.20 lakh, while the DCT variant has a kerb weight of 367 kg, and is priced at Rs. 39.16 lakh (Ex-showroom).

car
Honda Gold Wing
starting @ ₹ 39.72 Lakh
0
8.1
10
C&B expert Rating
