Honda Gold Wing Tour: Top 5 Highlights

The Honda Gold Wing Tour has more luggage space and better pillion comfort than the standard Honda Gold Wing. In India, the Honda Gold Wing Tour is offered in two variants, one with a manual transmission and the top-spec 7-speed DCT with a standard airbag. Powered by a 1,833 cc flat-six engine, the Honda Gold Wing Tour has seen a hefty price hike, with prices beginning at Rs. 37.20 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the manual transmission version of the Gold Wing Tour. The Gold Wing comes imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Japan and is Honda's most expensive model on sale in India.

1. Design

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour gets minor changes which include more luggage space, better pillion comfort and improved speakers. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour gets a host of mechanical upgrades in a bid to meet the latest emission norms globally. India only gets the Gold Wing Tour which features improved pillion comfort.

2. Engine

The tourer draws power from the Euro5/BS6 compliant 1833 cc, in-line six-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 124.7bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DTC) with a reverse gear.

3. Features

The Honda Gold Wing Tour also features an updated 7-inch TFT instrument console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto system with gyrocompass navigation, upgraded audio and speaker system, Smart Key operation, electrically adjustable windscreen, all LED lighting, and more.

4. Electronics

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is now more expensive by a hefty Rs. 10 lakh over its predecessor. Safety features include ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and Dual Combined Brake System, The DCT variant further adds Hill Start Assist, Idling Stop and an airbag too. The Gold Wing comes with four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.

5. Variants & Prices