New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Affected By Cyber Attacks; Production Schedule Adjusted

One of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported that the cyber-attacks at its parent company in Japan have affected the manufacturing schedule at its India plants.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda Two-Wheelers' production schedule was disrupted at its plants in India

Highlights

  • Honda Two-Wheelers has resumed operations at all its plants in India
  • The cyber attacks have disrupted Honda's production schedule
  • HMSI says that the recovery work is now underway

Honda Motor Company, Japan reported it was under cyber-attacks earlier in the week, leading to a virus problem in its servers. The result was that over 11 Honda plants were affected globally and five were in USA itself. Both, Honda two-wheeler and four-wheeler plants have been affected because of a global network outage. While Honda Cars India reported that the cyber-attacks did not impact its production, but Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported that it had to temporarily adjust its production schedule at its various plants.

Also Read: Honda Car India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

CB Shine SP

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CB Unicorn 150

Livo

CD 110 Dream

Aviator

Grazia

Dream Yuga

CBR 1000RR

Activa 125 FI

Gold Wing

Dream Neo

CBR650R

CB300R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

a7buj27k

( Honda has four operations plants in India. It is unclear whether all of them were affected by cyber-attacks or not)

As per a report from the Press Trust of India (PTI), a spokesperson from HMSI said, "A company-wide network outage has been reported by Honda companies globally. While the cause of the problem is currently under investigation, the recovery process is underway."

Details are scarce at this point and carandbike has reached out to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India for an update on the situation. Honda Two-wheelers began operations at all its four plants in India last month, with all of its 308 suppliers resuming operations as well. The production schedule was being ramped up in a phased manner but had to be re-adjusted because of the cyber-attacks. The company began sales and service in over 70 per cent of the dealerships as well.

lbrjnlek

(The latest launch from the company was the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream)

The retail sales process is going smoothly for the company so far. "There is no effect on the invoicing process at our dealership network," spokesperson for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said.

Also Read: Honda Motor Company Hit By Cyber Attacks

0 Comments

Honda's four wheeler company in India, Honda Cars India, has reported that its production schedule hasn't been disrupted by the cyber-attacks on its servers. The company was in the midst of preparing its facilities for operations and hasn't reported any impact yet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 64,464 - 65,964 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 73,452 - 77,652 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 60,542 - 63,892 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 93,593 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 59,922 - 64,293 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,042 - 75,042 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
x
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
Honda Cars India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks
Honda Cars India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Extended Till September 30, 2020
Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Extended Till September 30, 2020
Select your City
or select from popular cities