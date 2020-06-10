Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Affected By Cyber Attacks; Production Schedule Adjusted

Honda Motor Company, Japan reported it was under cyber-attacks earlier in the week, leading to a virus problem in its servers. The result was that over 11 Honda plants were affected globally and five were in USA itself. Both, Honda two-wheeler and four-wheeler plants have been affected because of a global network outage. While Honda Cars India reported that the cyber-attacks did not impact its production, but Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported that it had to temporarily adjust its production schedule at its various plants.

( Honda has four operations plants in India. It is unclear whether all of them were affected by cyber-attacks or not)

As per a report from the Press Trust of India (PTI), a spokesperson from HMSI said, "A company-wide network outage has been reported by Honda companies globally. While the cause of the problem is currently under investigation, the recovery process is underway."

Details are scarce at this point and carandbike has reached out to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India for an update on the situation. Honda Two-wheelers began operations at all its four plants in India last month, with all of its 308 suppliers resuming operations as well. The production schedule was being ramped up in a phased manner but had to be re-adjusted because of the cyber-attacks. The company began sales and service in over 70 per cent of the dealerships as well.

(The latest launch from the company was the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream)

The retail sales process is going smoothly for the company so far. "There is no effect on the invoicing process at our dealership network," spokesperson for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said.

Honda's four wheeler company in India, Honda Cars India, has reported that its production schedule hasn't been disrupted by the cyber-attacks on its servers. The company was in the midst of preparing its facilities for operations and hasn't reported any impact yet.

