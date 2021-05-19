Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offering Cashback On Select Models

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out a cashback offer wherein the company is offering a cashback of up to ₹ 3,500 on purchase of select models. Customers need to finance the purchase with a credit card from State Bank Of India (SBI). Interested customers can avail the benefits of the offer while booking the two-wheeler online as well. Online booking feature also helps the customer to avoid the hassle of documentation etc. The cashback offer is valid on the Grazia 125, Activa 6G, Dio and the Hornet 2.0. The offer will be valid till June 30, 2021.

Bring home the #StunningGenius Honda Grazia 125 and enjoy cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI*! Now enjoy exciting offers on the purchase of your favourite Honda https://t.co/OOwc03dRxy book online now, please visit https://t.co/npyA8q7wwJ. (*T&C apply) #Grazia125 pic.twitter.com/bH1urdRdhI — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) May 10, 2021

The minimum transaction needed to avail this is ₹ 40,000. This means that SBI card holders need to spend at least ₹ 40,000 from their card on purchasing the CB Shine in order to avail the cashback offer. The offer on these models is available in Delhi and the NCR. The offer may differ or include more models in other parts of the country as well. The best thing to do would be to call your nearest Honda dealership and ask for the running offers.

#KeepDioingIt as you avail 5% Cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI* on the purchase of Honda Dio! Now enjoy exciting offers as you welcome home your favourite Honda 2Wheeler. To book online now, please visit https://t.co/npyA8qp7Vj. (*T&C apply) #Dio pic.twitter.com/mbuBqnEslZ — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) May 4, 2021

In other news, the company announced that it will extend warranty and free service benefits till July 31, 2021 at all its dealerships across India. The decision was taken to prioritise safety and well-being of customers and associates of the company. The extension will be applicable for all Honda Two-Wheeler India's customers whose vehicle's free service and/or warranty was originally ending between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021.

