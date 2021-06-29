Honda Patents 2WD Regenerative Braking System

Latest patent images filed by Honda reveal what the firm seems to be planning for future electric and hybrid two-wheelers, a regenerative braking system that uses two-wheel drive for more efficiency. Regenerative braking is the concept of reversing the flows of power to recharge batteries when an electric two-wheeler in slowing down. In motorcycles, regenerative braking as it's used currently, is mostly from the rear wheel. Under braking, a motorcycle's weight transfers significantly to the front, and using the rear wheel for regenerative braking isn't always efficient.

The patent design reveals a small hydraulic pump or motor that transfers drive to the front wheel

Honda's solution seems to be centred around a hybrid or all-electric bike that's two-wheel drive. The solution is to add a small electric motor or generator in the front wheel hub, but the design is more than just an electric connection to the front wheel. Honda's design relies on hydraulics as well, to recover the maximum possible energy from the front wheel under braking. The system uses two hydraulic pump or motors, one at the wheel, and the other at the bike's engine, or electric motor.

Multiple small pistons are mounted around the motor unit built into the front wheel hub. These small pistons pump hydraulic fluid during regenerative braking, and are also moved by the fluid when the motor is in 2WD mode. Considering the system is hydraulic, it only needs two flexible hoses to transfer drive to and from the front wheel. At the other end of the hoses there's another variable hydraulic motor/pump unit to convert the fluid's movement during regen braking back into a rotary motion.

The system showed in the patent filings could be used along with a conventional combustion engine or on a pure electric platform. The advantages are that it gives entirely variable drive and regenerative braking effect from both the front and rear wheels, all controlled by the electronics. What is not clear at this stage is, if the two-wheel drive regenerative system will make it to production anytime soon.

(Source: Cycle World)