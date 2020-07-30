New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Neo Retro Scooter Concept Revealed In Patent Images

Honda's concept scooter revealed in latest patent images show a neo-retro design with an internal combustion engine, possibly between 110-150 cc.

Latest patent images reveal Honda neo-retro scooter concept

Highlights

  • Latest patent images reveal Honda neo-retro scooter concept design
  • The scooter is likely to get a 110-150 cc engine with retro styling
  • The design is of a concept, but could for the basis of a future model

Honda may be working on an all-new scooter design as latest intellectual property filing documents show. Patent images show the radical and futuristic looking scooter, yet with a distinct retro appeal. The design and the details however leave no doubt that this is a concept, rather than a production model. The design is futuristic, with flowing lines, and a curvy body that extends from the apron along the footboard, into the tail section. The alloy wheels have a unique, chiselled design, and the exhaust has a slashed out design, blending with the sharp tail section.

The Honda concept scooter is likely to get an internal combustion engine with displacement ranging between 110 cc and 150 cc

The scooter features futuristic-looking bar controls, a floating digital instrument console as well as a rather unusual floating windscreen. The absence of production-ready components like a headlight, taillight, rear fender and number plate clearly underscore that the design is a concept, rather than being a prototype design for a production machine. So far, there's no word on any concrete production plan for this new scooter, and details are scarce at this stage.

The curvy body has a retro feel, but features like the digital instrument console and floating windscreen gives it a modern touch

0 Comments

The engine, transmission and cycle parts though look like production components. The powerplant is likely to be a single-cylinder, of something between 110 cc and 150 cc displacement, with an automatic transmission. Suspension and brakes are also conventional, and at the rear is a single offset rear shock, with telescopic front forks. Braking is also a normal, front disc, rear drum combination, used in Honda's current range of scooters. While the images leave no doubt that the scooter is in fact a concept design, but it could well form the basis of a future production model, a neo-retro scooter from Honda!

