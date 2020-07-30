Honda Neo Retro Scooter Concept Revealed In Patent Images

Honda may be working on an all-new scooter design as latest intellectual property filing documents show. Patent images show the radical and futuristic looking scooter, yet with a distinct retro appeal. The design and the details however leave no doubt that this is a concept, rather than a production model. The design is futuristic, with flowing lines, and a curvy body that extends from the apron along the footboard, into the tail section. The alloy wheels have a unique, chiselled design, and the exhaust has a slashed out design, blending with the sharp tail section.

Also Read: Patents Reveal Honda CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine

The Honda concept scooter is likely to get an internal combustion engine with displacement ranging between 110 cc and 150 cc

The scooter features futuristic-looking bar controls, a floating digital instrument console as well as a rather unusual floating windscreen. The absence of production-ready components like a headlight, taillight, rear fender and number plate clearly underscore that the design is a concept, rather than being a prototype design for a production machine. So far, there's no word on any concrete production plan for this new scooter, and details are scarce at this stage.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal New Front Suspension Design

The curvy body has a retro feel, but features like the digital instrument console and floating windscreen gives it a modern touch

The engine, transmission and cycle parts though look like production components. The powerplant is likely to be a single-cylinder, of something between 110 cc and 150 cc displacement, with an automatic transmission. Suspension and brakes are also conventional, and at the rear is a single offset rear shock, with telescopic front forks. Braking is also a normal, front disc, rear drum combination, used in Honda's current range of scooters. While the images leave no doubt that the scooter is in fact a concept design, but it could well form the basis of a future production model, a neo-retro scooter from Honda!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.