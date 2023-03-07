Hyundai Alcazar Launched With A 1.5 Litre Petrol Engine; Priced At Rs. 16.75 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the Alcazar with a new 1.5 litre turbo GDi petrol engine. This engine option will replace the older 2.0 litre petrol engine and be available alongside the 1.5 litre diesel CRDi engine that produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The car will be available in four trim options and come with a price tag of Rs. 16.75 lakh for the lowest variant and Rs. 20.25 lakh for the top-spec model. Bookings for the vehicle have been open since the past few days.

The new powertrain produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque along with being RDE and E20 compliant. The engine will be available with two transmission options- 7DCT and 6MT. It is claimed to be the most fuel efficient engine in the segment and features a mileage of 18 kmpl for the DCT variant and 17.5 kmpl for the the 6-speed manual. The car also gets a few new additional features that include Idle Stop & Go, newly redesigned grille along with a Side Airbag & Curtain Airbag as standard which brings the total number of airbags to 6 as standard.

The car’s variants include the Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O). The Prestige and Platinum models are only available as a seven-seater with a 6-speed MT. The Platinum variant is priced at Rs.18.65 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Prestige is priced at 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Platinum (O) and Signature (O) are available in both six-seater and seven-seater options and features a 7-Speed DCT.

The Alcazar’s competitors in the Indian market include the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.