Hyundai Exter Rear Section Revealed In New Photo

Hyundai India has been creating a lot of buzz around its upcoming micro SUV, the Hyundai Exter. The company has already revealed the car, along with a bunch of segment-first features that will be on offer. However, what was not revealed was the rear section of the Exter and its cabin, and Hyundai has now revealed the former for the first time. The car will be launched in India on July 10, while official bookings are already underway.

The attractive design philosophy of the #HyundaiEXTER continues at the rear too. This SUV's bold looks along with a prominent rear skid plate will surely make heads turn.

Think outside. Think EXTER.

Now, we have already seen the rear section of the car in an earlier spy photo, however, the official image does give us more details. The Exter’s rear section gets a tall, SUV-like design with small wraparound taillights, with H-patten LED signature lights. There’s a black styling insert that connects the two taillights, and the hatch also housed the ‘Exter’ and ‘SX’ variant badging. The car also gets a tough-looking rear bumper with heavy cladding and a faux silver skid plate. The images also reveal a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna and roof rails.

As for the front section, the Exter gets a squared-off face with a clamshell-style bonnet, H-pattern LED daytime running lamps, and projector headlights in rectangular, chrome-bezel housing. We also see a blacked-out Parametric Grille and the ‘EXTER’ lettering above it, along with a cladded front bumper and faux silver skid plate. The car also comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails and dual-tone colour options.

As for features, the Hyundai Exter will come with a segment-first voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof that will respond to voice commands like - “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky”. Additionally, Hyundai also offers Dashcam with Dual Camera that boasts of a front and rear Camera, a 2.31-inch LCD Display, Smartphone app-based connectivity and Multiple Recording Modes. The Exter will also get six airbags as standard, among other safety features like - electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). These will be available on all variants except the entry-level E and S trims, which will get them as optional extras.

The car will come equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that is E20 fuel ready and will be available with 5-speed manual transmission and an optional Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). There will also be a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol + CNG engine equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. Upon launch, it will take on rivals like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.